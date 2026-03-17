Ex-Trump Ally and Beauty Queen Says ‘MAGA Is Dead’ Amid Growing Rift

Carrie Prejean Boller, a former Miss California USA and longtime MAGA supporter of Donald Trump, stated this week that she no longer recognizes the President. This marked one of many public breaks from someone once closely associated with his movement amid ongoing fallout from the conflict in Iran.

In a Monday appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Prejean Boller shared that her support for Trump has lasted nearly two decades. “I’ve been a loyal supporter of the president for almost 20 years,” she said. She continued, “I do not recognize our President.” Moments later, she added, “And MAGA, let me tell you, MAGA is dead. It is deader than dead and Americans are furious. We do not recognize President Donald J Trump anymore.”

Her comments came as divisions within Trump’s political base deepened over the U.S.-Israeli military actions against Iran. The Independent reported that airstrikes began on February 28 and that the conflict has already resulted in U.S. casualties, retaliatory Iranian actions in the Gulf, and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz that have driven fuel prices up.

“I do not recognise our president… MAGA is dead!” Carrie Prejean Boller says Donald Trump has “betrayed his country” by starting a war in Iran with Israel, after removing her from the Religious Liberty Commission. 📺https://t.co/VjhnoIxhe2@piersmorgan | @CarriePrejean1 pic.twitter.com/xQKLbfzjEa — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 16, 2026

Prejean Boller linked her criticism directly to Trump’s approach to Israel and Iran. In the same interview, she expressed her belief that a foreign government was influencing the United States.

She argued that Trump’s decisions no longer reflected the “America First” message that had defined his political rise. This positioned her among a growing number of right-wing media figures and MAGA supporters who have publicly distanced themselves from the president over the war.

Her break with Trump followed another dispute within the administration’s circle. The Independent reported that Prejean Boller was removed from the White House Religious Liberty Commission after controversy surrounding her comments during a hearing on antisemitism and her defense of conservative commentator Candace Owens.

Following her removal, Prejean Boller posted an open letter to Trump on X. In the letter, she wrote, “I thought MAGA stood for defending Americans who speak their convictions without fear of punishment.” She added, “I thought MAGA was putting America first, not Israel. Today I struggle to recognize the movement you started.” These lines echoed the message she later conveyed in her television interview.

🚨President Trump officially removes me from the Religious Liberty Commission for exercising my Religious Liberty. The only Catholic woman who opposes Zionism was removed as a prelude to the Iran war. This is the email I received from the White House informing me that my… pic.twitter.com/Fk2IOgqsEz — Carrie Prejean Boller (@CarriePrejean1) March 12, 2026

Her remarks came during a time of open conflict among prominent conservatives regarding the war. The Independent noted that Tucker Carlson and former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have clashed with more hawkish Republicans like Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz.

Additionally, Megyn Kelly and Mark Levin exchanged insults online over the same issue. The outlet also reported that Sameerah Munshi, an adviser to the White House Religious Liberty Commission, resigned last week in protest of the airstrikes.

Prejean Boller’s comments do not define the state of Trump’s coalition on their own, but they contribute to a widening public split within MAGA as the Iran war continues. For a supporter who claimed to stand with Trump since her pageant days, her language was unusually direct and personal.