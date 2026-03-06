Tucker Carlson Tries To Make Amends After Donald Trump Publicly Denounces Him Over U.S.-Iran War

President Donald Trump is not known to be a fan of criticism, especially when it comes from someone he once considered a Make America Great Again (MAGA) ally. Such has been the case with Tucker Carlson as he called out the president’s decision to declare a war against Iran. In retaliation, Trump verbally attacked the political commentator.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl recently had a lengthy conversation with the president regarding the issue. In a post on X, Karl shed light on his discussion with Trump, stating that the president hit back at Carlson for the latter’s criticism of the military strikes on Iran.

According to Karl, Trump said, while referring to Carlson, that the political activist “has lost his way.”

In a lengthy conversation just now, President Trump hit back at Tucker Carlson who called the Iran war “absolutely disgusting and evil.” “Tucker has lost his way,” Trump told me. “I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA. MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 5, 2026

The rant continued as Trump said that he knew for a very long time that Carlson did not believe in the MAGA ideology and was never one of them. Trump stated, “MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things.”

The president further said that Carlson’s intellectual abilities hinder him from understanding what is right for the country. The criticism stems from Carlson’s recent interview with ABC News, where he strongly criticized the joint United States-Israel military strikes on Iran, calling it, “absolutely disgusting and evil.”

Additionally, Carlson mentioned that the aggressive move will have a significantly negative effect on the president’s political movement. Turns out, his views about the attack on Iran have changed after being publicly denounced by Trump.

Speaking with Status News, Carlson responded to the criticism by saying words of affirmation about his relationship with Trump. Carlson said, “There are times I get annoyed with Trump, right now definitely included. But I’ll always love him no matter what he says about me.”

The New York Times reported that the 56-year-old vehemently opposed the military strikes on Iran. He also tried to persuade Trump to rethink his decision to start a conflict in the Middle East. In February, Carlson reportedly had a meeting with the president about the risks involved in the mission.

🇷🇺🇮🇷 Russia Shares Intelligence with Iran That Could Target US Forces According to Washington Post, citing US officials, Russia is providing Iran with intelligence that could be used for strikes against US forces.#Russia #Iran #USA #Intelligence #Military ⚡🇷🇺🇮🇷🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PJ7LJYqBWq — RusWar (@ruswar) March 6, 2026

Carlson reportedly expressed his concerns with the president regarding the risks to the United States military personnel, energy prices and Arab partners, involved with the mission. Though Trump acknowledged that he understood the risks involved, he conveyed that he had “no choice but to join a strike that Israel would launch.”

Since then, the situation has escalated in the Middle East. Iran has decided to launch retaliatory strikes on United States bases in the Gulf countries, killing six members of the American military.