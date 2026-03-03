Trump Clashes With MAGA Faithfuls Over Iran Strikes

Donald Trump’s Iran war narrative has already prompted a huge debate and possible fallout among his MAGA followers. Leading the opposing narrative are Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, once known as the loudest mouthpieces of Trump’s ideologies. The U.S. president quickly tore into them with seething rage, delivering strong rebukes over their comments about the Iran strikes.

Megyn Kelly did not hide her “serious doubts” about the strategies the U.S. used to handle situations in the Middle East. Although she supported Trump, she still questioned the worth of stirring up another war.

No, Megyn Kelly has gone off the rails like Tucker Carlson. The point is, allowing Iran to develop nuclear weapons means it would have been able to export terrorism around the world without fear of pushback. It would affect us all, including the U.S. We had to do this. — Levi Keogh (@WatchMining) March 3, 2026

In her words, “I have serious doubts about what we’re doing. I support the president… But that doesn’t mean… You have to accept another Middle East war without question. And anybody who tells you that can suck it.”

Donald Trump responded with a harsh reminder for the 55-year-old to study her history before making comments.

He then went down memory lane to track the number of times that Kelly had opposed him in the past. Trump said, “Kelly outta study her history book a little bit. She was opposed to me for years when I ran the first time, and nothing stopped me. And so, you know, some people are against—and they always come back.”

For Tucker Carlson, his opposition to military involvement in the Middle East is nothing new. The former Fox News host called the strikes “absolutely disgusting and evil,” emphasizing that the conflict was always for Israel to resolve, not America.

NEW: Megyn Kelly says the US service members who died in the war with Iran died for Iran or Israel, says she thinks the US is fighting Israel’s war. “No one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States.” “I think… pic.twitter.com/WFtIErRNsA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 3, 2026

He further stated, “The reason was to prevent criticism of policy goals. Israel wants to use the U.S. military and U.S. treasury to sweep aside the last remaining obstacle to regional hegemony in the Middle East, which is Iran.”

Donald Trump dismissed Carlson as a nobody, saying his opposition within MAGA had no impact on the president’s choices. The 79-year-old added, “I think that MAGA is Trump—MAGA’s not the other two. MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe. And MAGA loves what I’m doing—every aspect of it.”

Moreover, as a concluding remark on the matter of unrest in Iran, Trump stated, “Iran is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly.”

Mossad agents caught plotting bombing on Saudi Arabia And Qatar. American political analyst Tucker Carlson Said that Saudi Arabia and Qatar have arrested those Mossad agents who were planning bombings. He alleged that amid the ongoing attacks on Iran by the United States and… pic.twitter.com/PVfqaRDl2L — social scientist (@socialscie50255) March 3, 2026

These contradictory comments about U.S. strikes on Iran from within the MAGA community indicate different American opinions. The Trump administration’s failure to seek congressional approval before the attack raises questions about whether it was about maintaining foreign policy or a political gamble.

Besides Kelly and Carlson, there seem to be more pro- and anti-war narratives developing within MAGA. For instance, Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene have also openly opposed U.S. involvement in foreign wars. Others, like Lindsey Graham and Mark Levin, have advocated strong aggression against Iran.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday described the U.S. strikes on Iran as thoroughly preventive. He explained the administration’s strong belief that Iran would attack U.S. bases once they were under siege from Israel.

This statement contradicts several reports claiming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lobbied Trump for weeks to attack Iran. While a complete political fallout is still uncertain, President Trump’s leadership seems to be facing a critical test ahead.