Ex-Stripper Threatens to Expose Prince Harry’s Never-Seen-Before Photos From Wild Vegas Night

In a move that has sent shockwaves through both the British royal family and the public. Former Las Vegas stripper Carrie Royale has sparked the controversy surrounding Prince Harry’s infamous 2012 Las Vegas trip. Royale, who claims to have shared a steamy kiss with the Duke of Sussex during the wild night at the Wynn Hotel, is now threatening to release a series of revealing pictures on her OnlyFans account (photos that have never before been seen by the public). This revelation comes at a particularly sensitive time for Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in a series of public and private struggles with the royal family.

As per Marca, Royale remarked, "I have some nice pictures of him in the buff. These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them. I'm a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean... wow. He missed a lot of things from that night. I am surprised he remembers anyone's name because he was pretty intoxicated but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely."

“This sounds a lot like revenge porn!”



Kinsey Schofield reacts after a former stripper who threatened to leak naked photos of Prince Harry on OnlyFans has been banned from the site.@KinseySchofield | @iromg pic.twitter.com/tWhLnvSV4h — Talk (@TalkTV) March 6, 2024

Royale, who has a history of leveraging her connection to Harry for publicity, previously made headlines when she auctioned off a pair of black underpants she claimed Harry tore off during their rendezvous. She said, “Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go? I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure. I think he is a bit of a puss who has shown the opposite side of what he used to be…”

As per The Sun, the former dancer further added, “I was single and thought, ‘Why not? It’s Vegas’... I just got lucky. I don’t think he knows who I was or what I did…I will be posting a lot more than what the public knows…Words, descriptions, I might do a video doing a quick run-down of what happened that night and I will definitely be posting pictures…I’d love to see a couple of million come out of this.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool

The timing of Royale’s threats couldn’t be more strategic, as Prince Harry continues to struggle with the fallout from his and Meghan Markle’s departure from royal duties. Harry talked about the party in an interview with Dax Shepherd, who asserted, “You’re the only (royal) I ever knew and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas and I said to myself, ‘This guy’s a party.’”

Oh, Hustler Club. "Former stripper Carrie Royale...is auctioning off Prince Harry's royal underwear on the 10th anniversary of his infamous nude Las Vegas romp." Live auction Aug. 11 at 10:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/2lRzUY0kH3 — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) August 8, 2022

The potential release of these photos could further strain his already tense relationship with the royal family, who have been keen to maintain a dignified silence in the face of numerous public controversies. Nevertheless, Royale seems undeterred, even taunting Markle in the process. “If she wants to see her husband back in his glory days then she’ll have to subscribe and pay. I’ll let you know if she does.”