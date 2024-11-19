Ex-Rapper Reveals His Truth About Diddy in 1999 Club Shooting: "Everyone Knew All Along…"

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual assault that some readers may find distressing.

The long-simmering truth behind the infamous 1999 New York nightclub shooting involving Sean "Diddy" Combs is finally coming to light as former Bad Boy artist Shyne breaks his silence about that fateful night. "Everyone knew all along that I was the fall guy," said Shyne, whose real name is Jamal Barrow (now known as Moses Barrow). He made the statement while serving as the opposition leader in Belize's House of Representatives.

The story of Shyne's rise and fall in the music industry reads like a cautionary tale of misplaced loyalty. At just 19, the promising rapper found himself at the center of a shooting that would alter the course of his life forever. Back when Diddy and his then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez got out of the situation without a scratch, Barrow ended up getting hit with a decade in prison for charges like assault, reckless endangerment, and having a weapon.

The entire story is now being clarified by a new Disney-ESPN documentary called The Honorable Shyne, as per Billboard. Since Diddy is currently dealing with some serious legal issues of his own, like sex trafficking and racketeering, the timing couldn't be more poignant. "I was absolutely set up to be the fall guy," Barrow reveals in the documentary. "When I said it, everyone was partying and having a great time with Diddy while I was left to rot in prison."

Shyne's remarks now have a different impact, particularly in light of the lawsuit that music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed against Diddy, acknowledging his alleged involvement in the 1999 shooting. Moreover, the documentary paints a vivid picture of the hip-hop landscape that shaped young Barrow's journey. Former Bad Boy executive Cheryl Fox also described Diddy's leadership style in the movie: "Puff ran Bad Boy, I mean, like he was the dad, and he was here to take care of everybody."

This paternal dynamic would later prove complicated, according to The US Sun, as Gene Deal, Diddy's former bodyguard, alleged the mogul's true feelings during the trial: "Man, this dude looked me in my face and said, 'I hate this motherfucker. Don't let nobody take pictures of me and this motherfucker. I hate him.'"

The story took an unexpected turn with Barrow's post-prison transformation; he returned to Belize after nearly nine years in prison. He made the decision to change his life at that point. After becoming Jewish, he adopted the name Moses and entered politics. However, the events of that night in 1999 continued to haunt him despite his best efforts to go on.

Jamal Barrow's mugshot in April 2002. (Image Source: Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images | Photo by Chris Jackson)

A surprising reconciliation occurred in 2021 when Diddy helped Barrow secure a U.S. visa for diplomatic work. The following year, Barrow even performed at the BET Awards during Diddy's Lifetime Achievement Award celebration. However, recent events have strained this tentative peace. In a revealing conversation following Diddy's recent legal troubles, Barrow recalled a tense exchange: "He was like, 'I just wanted to know we're on the same page.' I was like, 'Listen, you know that we weren't good. You know that you destroyed my life. If it weren't for you, I would have beat the case. I would have walked just like you,'" as per HuffPost.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).