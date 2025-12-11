Ex-Pageant Finalist Chopped With Blender as Husband Claims “Self-Defense” – Now Charged With Murder

Disclaimer: The article mentions details of a murder.

Former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic’s husband, Thomas, has been charged with her gruesome murder. In February 2024, Joksimovic’s dismembered body was found in her home near Basel, Switzerland. An autopsy report and court documents later revealed that her body had been cut apart with garden shears and a jigsaw knife.

Investigators further mentioned that Thomas took her womb from her body and disassembled parts of her body with an industrial blender. Some of her remains were “pureed” and dissolved using some chemical solution, as officials revealed. Court documents also reveal that Thomas watched YouTube videos when he dismembered his wife’s body. Moreover, Thomas showed “remarkably high level of criminal energy, lack of empathy, and cold-bloodedness” as officials revealed.

It was Joksimovic’s father who had discovered her remains after finding blonde hair in a bag in the family laundry room. Her parents had become worried about Joksimovic’s wellbeing after her daughter’s nursery called to tell them that she did not pick up the kids on time.

Initially, Thomas had claimed that he had found his wife dead in their house. However, in March 2024, he admitted killing her but claimed it was self-defense as Joksimovic allegedly tried to attack him with a knife. However, investigators did not find the signs or traces of any such incident and a court ruling in September 2024 confirmed that Joksimovic had been strangled to death.

As reported by Independent, “Prosecutors announced on Wednesday that they have now filed charges of murder and disturbing the peace of the dead, following a lengthy investigation into Ms Joksimovic’s death.”

According to the prosecutor’s statement, “The Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office has concluded its criminal investigation into the suspected homicide in Binningen on February 13, 2024.” It further added, “It has filed charges of murder and disturbing the peace of the dead against a 43-year-old man at the Basel-Landschaft Criminal Court. The accused is in custody and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The statement also mentioned, “Based on the results of the criminal investigation, the Basel-Landschaft public prosecutor’s office assumes that the accused murdered his wife in their shared residence in Binningen. The public prosecutor’s office is not releasing any further details regarding the circumstances of the crime.”

Thomas now remains in custody with a trial date yet to be set. In line with Swiss privacy laws, Thomas’ last name has not been revealed as the law mandates the revelation of only the first name or the usage of a pseudonym.

Joksimovic and Thomas got married in 2017 and shared two daughters. Joksimovic is a Binningen native with her roots in Serbia. She had won the Miss Northwest Switzerland competition and went ahead to become a Miss Switzerland finalist. She then launched a coaching career and mentored several models, including Dominique Rinderknecht, who appeared in Miss Universe 2013.

The crime drew attention internationally because of its shockingly violent nature. As Thomas remains in custody, more details about his punishment are yet to come.