Man Kept Stabbing His Father in Front of Cops – Minutes Later, Both Were Dead

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced that on Wednesday, a man was shot and killed by the officers while he was committing a brutal crime. The incident unfolded on December 3 around 8:10 a.m. local time, when the West Valley Patrol Division received a call about a “male with mental illness.” According to the LAPD, the man resides at a home on Valerio Street.

“Comments of the call indicated the subject had been diagnosed with a mental illness and was acting erratically toward his father inside the residence,” said the police department. Although his identity has not been made public, the LAPD wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the man is “an adult son who had been violent towards family members in the past.”

Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was fatally assaulting his father with scissors at a home in Lake Balboa, authorities said. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. https://t.co/suE7BCbiep pic.twitter.com/vcreZcn5gt — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 3, 2025

When the officers arrived at the scene, they first met with the man’s brother. He informed them that he rushed home after receiving a call from his mother, who sounded terrified over the phone. The brother also explained to LAPD that the man “had a history of violence toward their parents, including stabbing their father eight years earlier and assaulting their mother.”

In addition, the police department revealed that the subject was also admitted to a mental health institution for several years due to his past actions. When the officers entered the home on Wednesday, they found “the subject in the father’s bedroom, lying on top of his father on a bed while holding what appeared to be a knife.” At that point, the responding officers requested further assistance.

Son stabbed father to death with scissors shot and killed by police https://t.co/xiD3tFSKgV pic.twitter.com/8mFInJDD8o — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2025

Despite the police asking him to stop, the man allegedly ignored their comments and continued stabbing his father. According to the LAPD, this is when an officer-involved shooting (OIS) occurred. The man was shot and then detained. The police quickly dialed the Los Angeles Fire Department. However, when the paramedics arrived, both the father and son were pronounced dead. No officers or other residents of the house reported any injury during the incident.

A pair of scissors and a kitchen knife were collected from the scene and logged as evidence. According to the LAPD, the Robbery Homicide Division is currently investigating the incident, while the Force Investigation Division is overseeing the officer-involved shooting.

As of now, no additional details about the incident have been revealed.