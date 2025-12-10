Man Beats Mother With Frying Pan After Her Dementia Diagnosis — Then Makes Chilling ‘Hell’ Remark to Cops

Keith Evan Woodward, a 53-year-old man from Florida, was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to beat his 82-year-old mother with a frying pan.

According to Law & Crime, court documents reveal that the incident took place at a Coral Springs home on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The man allegedly attempted to beat his mother to death following the latter’s dementia diagnosis.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by WPLG, Woodward tried to take his mother’s life because of her “need for constant assistance” due to early dementia.

Officials reported that Woodward and his mother were searching for a caretaker’s phone number around 11:20 A.M. When the mother eventually went to her bedroom to rest, Woodward allegedly obtained a frying pan from the kitchen and began hitting the elderly.

ATTEMPTED MURDER ARREST: Coral Springs police say a man admitted to trying to beat his 82-year-old mother to death with a frying pan “due to her early dementia.” https://t.co/X4qdXVSBme — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) December 9, 2025

Coral Springs Police Department Detective Jeremy Racine wrote, “Keith armed himself with a large frying pan, entered (her) bedroom, approached her as she lay on the bed and struck her in the head with the pan in an attempt to kill her.” Authorities further added that a “violent struggle ensued” between the duo.

Reports suggest that Keith Evan Woodward allegedly climbed atop her in an attempt to smother her with pillows. However, the woman fought back “by pushing him and pinching him and repeatedly yelling that she could not breathe.”

Woodward reportedly attempted to hit the woman at least twice more before trying to smother her once again. Fortunately, the victim managed to escape the situation by “sliding out from under” her son, “falling to the floor, and fleeing the room.”

The Florida man reportedly chased his mother as she ran out of the home through the garage door. However, he eventually paused his pursuit and ended up calling the police and first responders himself. Keith Evan Woodward allegedly told officials he was “going to hell” for his actions.

‘Going to hell’: Woman’s early dementia was too much for her son, who tried to kill her with frying pan, cops say https://t.co/bFD1AOr4Qk — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) December 9, 2025

Paramedics transported the woman to Broward Health Coral Springs, where she was admitted while being “alert and conscious.” However, she suffered from “severe bruising.” The affidavit mentioned that the “true extent of her injuries is yet to be determined by hospital staff.”

Meanwhile, Woodward has been detained at the Broward County Jail without bond. He is no longer allowed to have any contact with his mother and has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.