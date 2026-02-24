Ex-ICE Instructor Says Officers Told They Could Enter Homes Without Warrants

An ex-ICE officer has come forward alleging shortcomings of the federal law enforcement agency. Ryan Schwank has become a whistleblower against his own former organization, alleging fellow officers lacked proper training.

Schwank entered ICE in 2021 as the assistant chief counsel and went on to become an instructor at the ICE academy. He then left ICE on Feb. 13 and has since begun revealing all the issues within the system.

In his testimony as reported by The Mirror US, Schwank claimed ICE almost halved its academy course in the past few months. He then stated they eliminated instruction in “Constitution, our legal system, firearms training, the use of force, lawful arrests, proper detention, and the limits of officers’ authority.”

Apparently, the critical segment of legal use of force was removed, removing lessons on “objective reasonableness.” According to Schwank, “Our jobs as instructors are to teach them so well that they can make split-second decisions about what they can and cannot do in life-or-death situations.”

BOMBSHELL: Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons appears to have lied under oath. ICE Whistleblower Ryan Schwank just came forward, saying that the infamous ICE memo that another whistleblower leaked, and that directed ICE agents to unlawfully enter people’s homes, was never… pic.twitter.com/9Vz5BpYMVS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2026

He further added, “ICE is lying to Congress and the American people about the steps it is taking to ensure its 12,000 new officers faithfully uphold the Constitution and can perform their jobs.”

Not only that, but new officers also get weapons before they are properly trained to handle them. Schwank even alleged that officers were told they “could enter homes without a judicial warrant.”

He detailed that, “On my first day at the academy, I was instructed to read and return a memo in my supervisor’s presence, which claimed ICE officers could enter homes without a judicial warrant. Incredibly, I was being shown this memo in secret by my supervisor, who made sure that I understood that disobedience could cost me my job.”

Schwank’s allegations add to existing criticism of ICE operations. They have been severely criticized for shooting two U.S. citizens, Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. Plus, they also handle the protest questionably.

FOLKS! This is Ryan Schwank, A former ICE instructor who quit in protest 2 weeks ago is blowing the whistle on the administration’s immigration tactics. This guy is a hero who left ICE because of its ICE agents not doing the job right! Who stands with him? ✋🏽⚖️✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/it6EmZR5ch — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) February 24, 2026

They have entered properties without a warrant and detained civilians without proof.

Even recently, a war veteran filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for being detained and harassed. George Retes found himself stuck between ICE agents and protesters when he was taken out of his car.

Though he explained he was a war veteran and a legal citizen, they refused to reveal their reasons behind the detention when Retes confronted them. Though ICE’s operations have significantly toned down, the public is still frustrated with the officers and Donald Trump. Critics argue that Trump’s immigration policies are too harsh.