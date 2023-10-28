Everything That's Happened Between Taylor Swift & Rumored BF Travis Kelce:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

Also Read: Taylor Swift Officially Enters Billionaire Club After Record-Breaking Success of Her Eras Tour: Report

Since they were spotted together earlier this year, Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have become the talk of the town. Given their careers, the alleged couple couldn’t be more opposite from each other. While Travis plays for the famous American Football Team: The Kansas City Chiefs, Swift is a mega star in the realm of music with millions of fans across the globe. But, as the famous saying goes: “Opposites attract”, fans of Swift and Kelce couldn’t be happier that their paths have inter-twined as hopefully star-crossed lovers. From being spotted holding hands in public, to rendezvous dates, Take a look at how beautifully their alleged Love Story [Pun intended] has progressed from its genesis until recently, as per The US Daily.

1. Travis Kelce Ask's Out Taylor Swift:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Unique Nicole

Asking out one's crush can require immense courage and Kelce certainly mustered all of it in the most adorable manner possible! The Chiefs player has often fawned over Swift in the past but never really thought about making his move. That was until that fateful Eras Tour moment on the 26th of July. While a plethora of fans [including him] was thrilled after Swift’s phenomenal performances, he was perhaps the only one who left with disappointment. But not that kind! In his New Heights podcast that he hosts with fellow NFL player and brother Jason Kelce, he said, “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows.” He further explained the reason for being slightly downcast is because he wanted to give her a bracelet with “his number” on it, per US magazine. As Swifties galore know, the Lover singer deeply cherishes friendship bracelets. The fact that he hand-crafted it himself spoke volumes of how much he possibly admires and respects her desires.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Was Startled By Claims of Taylor Swift Doing More for Economy Than Biden

2. Taylor Swift Attends a Chiefs Game For The First Time [With His Mom!]:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Eulitt

Also Read: Taylor Swift's Wholehearted Speech Steals the Show at 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere

Shortly after exchanging an innocent present, Swift certainly took notice of it. As per multiple sources, she went on to meet with Kelce in private fueling rumors of a tryst further. However, what perhaps nobody saw coming was the fact that she showed up to Travis’ game! On the 24th of September, Swift made an appearance at her rumored beau’s game sporting the colors of the team he plays for. The only thing was she wasn’t alone, Swift was seated front and center with his mother - Donna Kelce at the VIP gantry. Sources confirm that Travis is quite close to both Donna and his father Ed. This fact alone made every hopeless romantic eagerly rooting for the alleged couple go gaga. Swift and Donna were seen having quite a hearty chat with each other, giggling away, and cheering for Travis’ team occasionally.

3. Their 'Few' Dates:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

What better way to end the day after securing a glorious victory than spending time with Taylor Swift?! Well, Travis did just that on the 26th of September after the match he won against a rival team. A few days after Swift graced the stadium, an insider revealed some pretty juicy info about their “relationship. “They have been on a few dates and Taylor is smitten with him,” claimed an insider about the two, per US magazine. This insinuates that they’re way past their first date and are possibly enjoying their time spent together. Furthermore, the source strongly claimed at the time, “It is not serious, and Taylor is having fun right now.” To add to the glowing update, another source claimed, “They’re getting closer and closer every day.” While insiders have mentioned “few dates” one more source clarified at that point, they had “hung out” twice.

4. Taylor Swift Showed up With her Entourage for His Next Game:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Sabitus

The rumored couple were often spotted together by paparazzi on several occasions. But nothing could prepare fans for who Swift brought to her alleged boyfriend’s next game. Kelce was gearing up with one of his rival teams: The New York Jets on the 1st of October, and since sports-savvy fans might be aware, they’re a pretty greatly built team with equally gifted players as Travis. One would truly appreciate a great support system at such an occasion, Swift didn’t in the least disappoint as she practically showed up with Hollywood’s biggest names to offer her support for Travis! Sophie Turner, Gossip Girls actress Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, and Hugh Jackman were among the few who were seen enthusiastically cheering Travis’ team in the gantry with her, per BBC.

5. That 'Red Lipstick' Spotted on Travis Kelce:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

On the 14th of October, Travis had just made an appearance on Saturday Night Live where he reportedly threw shade at Swift’s most famed ex-flame: Joe Alwyn via a brief skit. Shortly after, he was spotted with none other than Swift at an afterparty, and what’s shocking? Like sweet teenagers, they were seen holding hands, all blushy!! But that’s simply not all. Apart from music, Swift is known for often sporting a striking red lipstick that she usually wears in her public appearances and during performances. However, that day a subtle tinge of it was also spotted on Travis’ lips as per The Mirror. Neither Swift nor Travis or their representatives commented on the matter.

6. Travis Kelce Gave Taylor Swift a 'Massive' Boquet of Flowers:

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Receiving flowers from a person you admire and cherish is a very special gesture people often cherish and greatly appreciate. Time and Time again via her songs, Swift has proven she’s a hopeless romantic. On the 18th of October, a source gave fans a truly promising update about a recent development in Swift and Travis’ story. An insider claimed to believe that the Delicate singer is perhaps head over heels for the NFL player. “Travis is different from anybody Taylor had dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” said the person. In addition, the insider said that Travis has brought [more than once] flowers for Swift to make her “feel special” which has touched her heart. “Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because,” gushed the insider. Apart from that, she reportedly appreciates the fact that he “makes her feel safe and protected” and genuinely “supports her independence and success,” per The US magazine.

7. Their First PDA Moment:

Image Source: Instagram | @chariah_

This was perhaps a moment fans galore had long awaited ever since news of their alleged romance broke the internet; Their very first PDA Moment!! On the 22nd of October Swift and Travis enjoyed yet another date night after attending one of his games. That particular day, the Chiefs played against The Los Angeles Chargers. At this point, it’s perhaps become a comforting and possibly regular routine for them to go on a date after his games regardless of the outcome. They looked as stylish as ever in their respective attires for the night. The two appeared to be matching in a casual aesthetic of red. The Out Of The Woods singer sported a Chiefs T-shirt with a pleated black mini-skirt and adorned her arm with friendship bracelets. Travis on the other hand wore a red plaid shirt with beige pants. But it wasn’t the outfits that had fans squealing with excitement. As per a source, Swift was spotted giving her rumored beau a heartwarming kiss on the cheek! In a picture, she was seen sweetly kissing him on his cheek while he appeared to be furiously blushing, per The US magazine. Fans are perhaps still unrecovered from this.

8. Travis Kelce's Dad Gushed About Taylor Swift:

Image Source: Instagram | @papakelce

Taylor Swift is known to share a very special bond with her father and has even dedicated a song to him. Like so, Travis equally shares the same fond affection for his dear father, Ed. Although his dad reportedly hasn’t been spotted at games as often as his mother, the one game he attended with Swift nonetheless, made a long-lasting impression on him. As per People, he had nothing but great things to say about the singer who spent some time with him on the 23rd of October. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” said Ed in elation. He went on to narrate that her humble demeanor, warm personality, and “not-so-diva-like” nature are what impressed him the most while equally baffling him [in a good way]. While this may be the most recent record, there is hopefully so much more to come concerning Swift and Travis. Fans of theirs wish nothing but the best for them. In light of recent events, the alleged couple are yet to make an official statement that’ll either confirm or deny their romantic relationship.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Makes Fan's Dream Come True by Signing Her Arm for Tattoo at Eras Tour Movie Premiere

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Unexpected Link Involving an Eras Tour Dancer Leaves Fans Stunned