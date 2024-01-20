Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's marriage collapsed after the former allegedly drunken abused her and their kids on a plane. If the various reports are to be believed, the incident not only ended the power couple's marriage but also put a shadow over Pitt's relationship with their six children, particularly Pax Jolie-Pitt, who appears firm in his refusal to forgive his father.

The matter began in 2016 when Jolie stated that the Fight Club actor had abused her and two of their children on a flight back from France. Although inquiries by the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and the FBI revealed no evidence warranting further action, the couple's estrangement set the stage for a lengthy judicial struggle. According to People, Jolie filed for divorce just days after the alleged attack, resulting in a lengthy custody fight.

Entertainment Tonight revealed that a temporary custody arrangement was initially formed, which included treatment for both parents as well as mandatory drug and alcohol testing for Pitt. However, further court proceedings resulted in Jolie being granted full physical custody, while Pitt was limited to supervised visits.

He saw what he saw with his siblings. Maddox testified against Brad & Pax wanted to too. Zahara doesn’t use Pitt. The 3 younger kids are barely around Brad. They all saw him choke a sibling, lunge at another, pour beer on the others, and assault their mom https://t.co/fFsGFYKomI — Cherry (@2n1bcdm) November 21, 2023

Pitt objected to the ruling, causing a judge to mandate enhanced access for him. The custody pendulum swung back and forth until a judge reached a 50/50 custody agreement. Nonetheless, Jolie objected, and the verdict was overturned. As the legal proceedings progressed, three of the Jolie-Pitt children matured to the age of 18, giving them the authority to choose their connection with their father. Pax Jolie-Pitt, 19, appears to have taken a solid stand against Pitt.

Pax telling you his mother and siblings have been abused by brad Pitt and a majority of the comments under this post are either blaming Angelina for “poisoning” his mind or that he should be “grateful” otherwise he’d still be picking rice in a field…



hell is not hot enough https://t.co/AZaKgX07lR — Tay Tawan’s phanrayaa (@RRivo) November 21, 2023

The Daily Mail received a screenshot reportedly taken from Pax Jolie-Pitt's private Instagram stories, which revealed a critical message about Father's Day 2020. Jolie-Pitt wrote in the Instagram Story: "Happy Father’s Day to this world-class a**hole!! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so."

Brad Pitt's adopted son Pax (now 19 years old) posted this on father's day three years ago👇. pic.twitter.com/llvCwYSVQp — Michael La Cour (@MichaelCour) November 25, 2023

Pitt's child added, "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being!!!"

Jolie-Pitt, adopted by Jolie in 2007 following the couple's visit to an orphanage in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is still open about his feelings, expressing intense anger toward Pitt. Despite being adopted solely by Jolie, Pitt eventually added his name to the adoption papers after returning to the United States. The continuing divorce and custody fight have shattered the Jolie-Pitt family, with Pitt's connection with his children hanging in the balance.

