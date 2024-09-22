Eva Mendes Hints at Why Ryan Gosling May Be the Reason She Left Acting

Eva Mendes, once a familiar face on the silver screen, has been absent from Hollywood for the past decade, and it seems her partner, Ryan Gosling, might be one of the reasons why. The actress opened up about her acting hiatus during an appearance on Good Morning America, where she shared the major role Gosling played in her decision to step away from acting. She said, “I left at a time where it was also like… 10 years ago, I kinda felt like I did it, ya know? I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who’s, like, the best. And I had such a — I don’t know — it was such a high of my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, ‘This is a good time to just Seinfeld it and just walk out.' So, who knows?”

As per the reports of the New York Post, it seems Gosling’s impact on Mendes’ career wasn’t just professional but also personal, as she credits him for allowing her the opportunity to be a stay-at-home mom while he continued working. Moreover, she also added, “I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project.” Gushing about her husband and his qualities and how skilled he is, Mendes added, “There’s only one Ryan, so I pretty much stopped acting after that.”

Earlier, during an interview, she revealed, “It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like if I can have this time with my children — and I’ve still worked, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away. It was almost a nonverbal agreement. It was like, okay, he’s gonna work and I’m gonna work, I’m just gonna work here. He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home.”

Though she stepped away from acting, Mendes hasn’t been idle. In addition to being a dedicated mom, she has explored other career ventures, including serving as creative director for the cosmetics brand CIRCA Beauty and recently publishing her debut children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, as reported by The Independent.

Talking about the book she explained, “It’s a buddy story about this little girl and her brain,” Mendes said, “And Desi has these never-ending worries – I have them as well – and she, she tries to work with her brain to kind of like, you know, make sure it’s not being a bully to her by sending all these negative thoughts her way and that it’s being like a BFF to her. And so it’s about that relationship. I want to open up the dialogue and promote conversation.”