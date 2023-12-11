Although Robyn Brown was the last wife to enter Kody Brown's polygamous union, their relationship has flourished remarkably since their wedding. However, in a recent episode of Sister Wives: One On One special, hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, Kody disclosed a longstanding agreement he made with Robyn during their marriage many years ago. This revelation shed light on an aspect of their relationship previously undisclosed to the public. "Robyn and I made an agreement that if we weren't in love, that we wouldn't drag each other out, that we would free each other," Kody said.

Kody further said, "I remember after Robyn and I had that agreement, then I went to the other wives and said I have this agreement with Robyn. They even got frustrated by, like anybody who wants to leave, you're free to go. And that even made Meri mad." During the conversation with Suki, Kody was asked whether he had made a similar agreement with his first wife, Meri Brown, who expressed her concerns about the lack of effort from Kody in their marriage and felt he had fallen out of love with her. Meri clarified, "I only base that off of that scene where he said to her, 'If I ever fall out of love with you, don't string me along,' or whatever his words were."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Brown (@robyn_browns_nest)

As reported by PEOPLE, Meri remained resolute in upholding her commitment to sustain their marital bond. However, she expressed a sentiment that Kody seemed to hold his relationship with Robyn in higher regard. Speaking about the agreement, Meri said, "He's sitting here telling Robyn, 'That's the agreement that you and I made, that if I ever felt like that, then I wouldn't hold you in this place.' Their agreement of, you know, their sacred covenant." She further added, "I'm like, 'Then why did you not respect me enough as a human being?'"

Robyn Brown's true colors are finally starting to show. I have no sympathy for her and I love that it's clear she doesn't want to be in a monogamous relationship with Kody. The other wives are leaving and I don't think Kody is looking as appealing to her like he once did. — SweetNsour (@SweetNbitter365) December 7, 2023

During the Sunday special interview with Suki, Robyn also disclosed that Kody is often attempting to sabotage their relationship, necessitating her continuous efforts to understand his actions. Meanwhile, Kody acknowledged that he was indeed undermining himself to some extent due to feelings of frustration and anger. He openly admitted that his actions were impacting his marriage with Robyn because he wanted to 'punish' himself. This revelation showed us the complex dynamics within their relationship. "A lot of dark winds were going through me," Kody said.

As per Screen Rant, the bond between Robyn and Kody emerged as a primary factor prompting Christine Brown's decision to end her relationship with Kody. Robyn tried to have a conversation with both Janelle Brown and Meri, expressing her concerns about their familial unity. However, Janelle exited the conversation and eventually her marriage with Kody. Robyn found it distressing to be held accountable and blamed by others, being labeled as Kody's favorite spouse. Meanwhile, Meri confirmed her separation from Kody in a collective statement, leaving Kody and Robyn in a monogamous relationship dynamic. Suffice it to say that these events reshaped the family's structure.

