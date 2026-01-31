Erika Kirk’s Unsettling 2014 Video Resurfaces Nearly 5 Months After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Since Charlie Kirk’s assassination in September 2025, his wife Erika Kirk has grown to be a household name. She has been actively appearing in numerous interviews and creating a name for herself in conservative politics. Despite accusations of showing no grief for her deceased husband and not caring enough about her children, she has continued to remain in the public eye.

But for Erika, those criticisms were just the beginning. An old video of the current Turning Point USA CEO and JT “Tyler” Massey has recently resurfaced on social media. The video was a 2014 audition clip for CBS’ reality series, ‘The Amazing Race’.

However, what caught the attention of netizens was her attitude toward Massey. In the nearly 16-minute video clip, the pair seemed to be relatively close to each other.

Full Amazing Race couple video reveals the depth of Erika Frantzve Kirk and JT Massey’s sexual relationship and thirst for fame. credit @ProjectConstitu https://t.co/30ICUyHleW pic.twitter.com/lXOEVmMXDo — Sword Truth (@SwordTruth) January 22, 2026

During the video, she called Massey “handsome” and started adjusting the V-neck collar on his T-shirt. As he joked about showing his “cleavage”, Kirk boldly continued adjusting his top for a few more seconds. They discussed their relationship and how they started dating, and “brainstormed” ways to spend more time together.

This revelation sparked a lot of outrage on social media, as many opined that Erika Kirk never loved her husband. An X user asked, “Who is the real Erika Kirk?” Another user added, “How fake was this woman? Poor Charlie.” A third user quipped, “He definitely wasn’t her first choice. JT was… thats why she was able to move on so quickly.”

Charlie Kirk must be rolling over in Valhalla. 🧌 — Miss Qniverse✨ (@MQniverse) January 22, 2026

Another user wrote, “You can’t change who you are. she faked her way to the top and now she’s just playing it safe to stay there.” Lastly, another user tweeted, “100%, I’ve never seen Erika Kirk more happy than she is now.”

Unfortunately, the pair failed to make it to the reality TV show, but they got their two minutes of fame, appearing on ‘Summer House’.

This incident acted as fuel to the fire, as it was also rumored some time back that Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance had an ongoing affair. In late October last year, images of their warm embrace from an event started circulating online. The hug sparked controversy as Charlie Kirk was assassinated just over a month prior, on September 10, 2025. However, following his demise, Erika started making more appearances in front of the media and at events.

With Erika and Vance’s hug going viral on X, many believed that the duo would run for office together in future elections. This portrayed the widow in a negative light, prompting several claims and theories with some even stating that she was one of the masterminds behind her husband’s death.