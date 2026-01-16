Did Erika Kirk Lose Her Kids’ Custody? Congresswoman Has the Answer

The Kirk family’s life has been turned upside down since the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Erika Kirk, his wife, has been seen attending events without her children. So when Anna Paulina Luna said that she had lost custody of her children, people reacted strongly online.

During an episode of the PBD Podcast, Luna discussed how the alleged shooter had planned to assassinate Charlie Kirk and emphasized that Erika Kirk should not be blamed as one of the masterminds behind her husband’s death. She said,

“At the end of the day she did lose her husband. She lost her kids. Like, I was just with her at the White House, and she’s, you know, that’s anyone. If that happened to your wife, my husband, like it’s devastating.”

The comments caused a stir on social media. Listeners shared clips of the segment and their opinions. One X user wrote that she “ditched her orphaned kids the minute their father was murdered.” Another questioned Luna’s remarks, asking, “Why would she say that Erika Kirk lost her husband AND her kids???”

To clarify: I meant to say the kids lost their dad* PBD podcast is not edited so it was not changed or taken out. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 8, 2026

After the Florida representative’s comments caused a stir online, an X user tagged her and asked, “How did she lose her kids?” She replied, “I meant to say the kids lost their dad*.” To clarify further, she added that the “podcast is not edited.” The segment, therefore, was neither edited nor removed in the uploaded video.

Since Charlie Kirk’s death, the CEO of Turning Point has appeared week after week at numerous press meetings and events. Some people criticized her for appearing publicly while grieving, interpreting it as neglect of her children. As a result, when Luna misspoke during the podcast, it was not surprising to some that her children were reportedly taken away from her.

Rumors that Erika Kirk lost custody of her children are swirling & I refuse to believe it… But here she is at another huge event.

Where is she getting this energy to be a mom and a jet setting CEO? Because I work in an upper management position &A it is VERY hard to do both. pic.twitter.com/NEIvu1tM2Z — Jami (@The_MomSpot) January 12, 2026

Charlie and Erika Kirk have two children, a daughter and a son, and they reportedly love each other dearly. Appearing as a guest on The Megyn Kelly Channel, Erika Kirk shed light on how they “were really excited to just expand our family.” She added that they had hoped to have “four kids.” Kirk said that at the time of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, she was pregnant and was “praying” to protect her family from the tragedy:

“I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered… I was like, ‘Oh goodness, that would be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.’”

In a separate interview with Fox News, she held a press conference and explained that she had lied to her daughter, telling her that her father was on a “work trip with Jesus.” As of now, Erika Kirk has not commented further, and there is no indication she has lost custody of her children.