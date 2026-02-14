Erika Kirk’s Old Video Completely Contradicts Her Current Message

Charlie Kirk’s death has led to his widow, Erika Kirk, getting a lot of spotlight as she took her husband’s place as the CEO of Turning Point USA. Erika has been widely criticized for her behavior following Charlie’s death as her hug with JD Vance even gave rise to affair speculations.

Erika, however, has always confronted these rumors and held her ground regarding her love for her family. Since taking the center stage at Turning Point USA, Erika has been preaching traditional values to women that ask them to focus on their children and family instead of trying to build a career and life for themselves.

Now, a resurfaced clip on X shows her sales pitch for working with Diane von Fürstenberg, as she is heard saying, “I even had that life experience with my family. I come from a bloodline of entrepreneurs, and I learned from my mom, you know, how to basically run a company.” Her words highlight how her own upbringing was quite different from what she now suggests as ideal thing for women as she clearly had her values rooted more in building a career than having a family.

Erika Kirk applying for a fashion job:

There’s nothing more important than an education. I have the entrepreneurial gift. I’m teachable, moldable, & ready to fly! Erika Kirk to young girls:

Get married, stay home, & have lot’s of babies.pic.twitter.com/sVW0mCYRe7 — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) January 23, 2026

Erika has been widely criticized for propagating views that she herself does not follow and has been labeled as a hypocrite. Under the X video, one user rightly commented, “Yep, she’s ambitious and well educated. She just doesn’t want that for other women.” Another one pointed out, “Meanwhile, she is grifting and not taking care of her kids.”

Another user took the criticism a step further and added, “Interesting to watch. She is good. Presentation, tone, convincing. These people are out there. More of them than I ever realized. Transactional narcissist chameleons who adopt whatever ideology, religion, etc to social/financial climb in order to feed their insatiable ego.”

While netizens continue to bash her this way on a regular basis, Erika does not seem to care much about these views and has instead found a way to interconnect her faith with the kind of work she does. Talking to Arizona Foothills after winning Miss Arizona in 2012, Erika said, “My mom used to take us to soup kitchens and constantly said we needed to share our blessings with others. When I learned that by competing I could touch more people, further my causes, I knew it was a chance to make a greater impact.”

Connecting Christianity with charity, Erika ensured that, in the public eye, her work remains rooted in religion. Since she constantly talks about Biblical femininity and raising her own daughter following the morals of the Bible, she found it important to ensure that whatever she does has religious roots.

However, interestingly, her justification of working to help more people still contrasts with the life she preaches to other women. She asks them to be stay-at-home mothers and wives while she chooses to do the exact opposite herself.