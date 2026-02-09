Erika Kirk’s Montage of Charlie Kirk on Instagram Sparks Backlash – “Happiest Widow I’ve Seen…”

Erika Kirk has often been criticized for her demeanor ever since her husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated in September 2025. From stepping up as the CEO for Turning Point USA, a role her husband initially had, to managing life as a single mother of two. She’s gone through her own journey.

Although she’s acknowledged the hate and criticism surrounding her appearances in public. Erika has yet to respond to the recent backlash in the aftermath of her husband’s video montages on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E. (@mrserikakirk)

The mother of two has been sharing a series of videos and pictures of Charlie before he was gunned down in Utah. She’s also shared videos of Charlie as a father and husband, claiming she relives each of them to date. As the MAGA supporter continues to remember her late husband, the internet is not buying her sentiments.

Since posting the videos, the comment sections across social media platforms like X and Instagram have erupted with criticism. Many disagree with her sentiment and reportedly allege that she’s a rather happy widow.

One user on X said, “Erika Kirk is the happiest widow I’ve ever seen!” A second one added, “There’s a reason she’s the happiest widow the world has ever seen…” A third one wrote, “She’s been having a blast!” Likewise, many called out Erika for allegedly appearing rather positive since her husband died.

The critics on Instagram also shared their thoughts in the comment section of her post. A first one claimed, “The more you post, the less I believe your grief.” A second user pointed out, saying, “Crazy you post more about him dead than when he was alive.”

I wrote “How Not To Widow” because I am one, and Erika Kirk’s staged grief never sat right with me. It felt grifty from the start. Now, hearing her laugh about merch sales and events eleven days after her husband was assassinated only confirms what many people felt but hesitated… pic.twitter.com/bmLDQ0lfFQ — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) February 6, 2026

A third user referred to an unconfirmed leaked audio recording in which Erika remarked on Charlie’s funeral. The user wrote, “She called her husband’s funeral ‘the event of the century,’ and was so happy for her team.”

Many netizens and critics continued to slam Erika about being a “happy widow.” Before the recent scrutiny, Erika was also called out for being “inspirational” by the White House Speaker Mike Johnson. Erika paid a visit to Johnson and his wife, Kelly Johnson, for dinner at the Capitol on January 24, 2026.

To commemorate their visit, the trio clicked a picture with Erika between the couple. In the picture, Erika flaunted her signature smile and a thumbs-up. Mike and his wife also smiled, with Erika standing in between them.

Kelly and I enjoyed hosting our dear friend @MrsErikaKirk yesterday at the Capitol. What an inspiration she has been to so many countless millions of people around the world. Because of her faith and courage, the best days of @TPUSA are still ahead of us! pic.twitter.com/8d3XdUDzfu — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 24, 2026

Her pose is very similar to a certain someone who usually uses the pose as a signature move when photographed: President Donald Trump. Both Johnson and Erika shared the snap on their respective social media accounts. On X, Mike praised her for being “inspirational.”

And also commented on her work ethic, claiming that the “best days” for TPUSA were ahead of them. He also commented on her courage and faith as a widow navigating the world of politics. While some continued with the aforementioned scrutiny, others defended Erika and asked haters to lay off.

Erika Kirk maybe able to fool YOU but she’s not fooling ME ✅ Erika Kirk has been caught in so many lies and Erika Kirk is the Happiest Widow I’ve ever seen ✅ — arnetha7474 🇺🇸 🇺🇲 (@arnetha) January 29, 2026

The internet still remains divided over supporting Erika, with one half still suspicious of her behavior since Charlie’s death. Other netizens appear to be cheering her on during her ongoing endeavors.

Erika has not yet responded to the backlash since posting the montage of her husband. It’s unlikely that she will, especially since she had previously claimed to be done with responding to haters. But, she might end up addressing criticism once more.