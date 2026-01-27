Erika Kirk Video With Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Seriously Shocking Social Media

Erika Kirk made the headlines following the shooting of her husband, Charlie Kirk at a Turning Point USA event in Utah in September.

Since President Donald Trump spoke at Charlie’s funeral, Erika Kirk has been making waves across conservative politics. However, before she was with Charlie, she was dating, and possibly engaged, to Tyler “JT” Massey. Kirk and Massey auditioned for “The Amazing Race” back in 2014, and a video has resurfaced on social media.

While Erika gives off the traditional wife vibe since Charlie’s murder, always dabbing her eyes with a tissue when speaking in public. However, her attitude towards Massey is a far cry from that vibe. After seeing the video, one person decided to ask the question on X that many people have, namely, “Who is the real Erika Kirk?”

In the reel, while auditioning for The Amazing Race, Erika is seen openly flirting with Massey, saying how attracted she is to him, and likewise, he dubbed her as “gorgeous. She then adjusts and pulls down the V-neck collar on his shirt, while telling him “s*x sells.” However, the couple didn’t make it on the show. However, Erika did get a short-lived stint on the reality TV show, “Summer House” on Bravo.

When the video was shared on Instagram, social media users responded to Erika Kirk’s The Amazing Race audition tape, noting Kirk’s transformation over the years. One user on X commented that the video showed the couple’s “thirst for fame.”

On the video shared on Instagram, one person commented, writing, “It’s not the fact she did these things. It’s the fact she lied about it.”

However, one person stood up for Erika, writing, “For real – some things are very strange about Charlie’s death, but come on. She had a life before Charlie. Erika Kirk adored her husband. You can tell by the way she looked at him. She absolutely glowed when even talking about him. To me this is just gross for you to even post. What is it supposed to prove?”

In a similar vein, another Instagram user wrote, “This was 12 years ago. Are YOU the same person you were 12 years ago? I HIGHLY doubt it.”

However, another social media user wrote, “seems like she was gonna say whatever she needed to to get famous and got a hit when she tried religion.”

Another questioned why Erika ended up with Charlie Kirk, as he “was not Erika’s type at all,” adding, The image Erika sold to Charlie was his type, his dream girl. To see her relaxed personality in this reality tv audition compared to all the over-the-top fakeness on stage with Charlie is quite a contrast.”

Meanwhile, as noted by The List, The Amazing Race video revealed that during Erika and JT’s first date, Massey met her mother, and noted how easy the conversation was between them. Moreover, Erika made similar comments about the good conversation she enjoyed with Charlie Kirk the first time she met him.

Erika hasn’t spoken that much publicly about her life and relationships before Charlie. Moreover, it is unclear why she and Massey split up.