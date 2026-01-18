“Quiet” Tyler Robinson Ordered “Medium Rare Steak” After Allegedly Killing Charlie Kirk, Utah Restaurateur Claims

As authorities continue their investigation into Charlie Kirk’s assassination, one interesting detail is the whereabouts of murder suspect Tyler Robinson a few hours after the bloody incident. A recent report claimed the alleged shooter traveled three hours south of Orem, where the conservative activist lay dead on a Utah college campus.

A small restaurant owner, who served Tyler on the night of September 10, claimed that the suspect ordered a medium-rare sirloin with vegetables and a baked potato. She recounted that Tyler walked in alone late that evening and took a seat at the counter.

Quiet and almost withdrawn, the server said Tyler did not want to talk at that time and insisted he just wanted to eat and get out. After consuming his steak, Tyler Robinson reportedly paid with a credit card and left.

ERIKA TRIES TO RUSH TYLER ROBINSON TRIAL: Erika Kirk's attorney filed a motion to pursue a SPEEDY TRIAL for Tyler Robinson despite "forgiving him" and Tyler WAIVING his right to a speedy trial due to the scale of the case.

The next day, photos of Tyler Robinson were released, and the Panguitch steakhouse’s staff were able to recognize him immediately. After they phoned federal agents, the owner and two servers were questioned, and the investigation moved forward.

However, technical problems prevented the restaurant from providing the full credit card details or the security footage that might have provided additional corroboration. Only the last four digits of the card used to pay for the meal were provided to the FBI.

“That was turned over to the FBI. When they put a picture of the young man out there, I had a server say they were relatively certain that they had had that person in that night—late,” the owner stated.

Breaking: judge Graf denies closed evidentiary hearing today!

It just got wild in the court…

Witness names will be redacted

Court took a recess till 3:30pm

After break defense asked judge remove camera from court room as zoomed in to Tyler Robinson lips speaking to counsel!

She also acknowledged uncertainty about what came next. “That was the last I’ve heard of it,” she said, and noted that she was not sure if the information she provided was helpful to investigators or whether the FBI ever confirmed Tyler’s presence at the steakhouse.

“The FBI followed through and did what they were supposed to, and that’s that. The staff that was involved, they were just trying to be good citizens, and they really don’t want to be hounded about it,” the restaurant owner furthered.

Most, if not all, are aware that Tyler was arrested two days after the shooting, after a massive manhunt. At the moment, he sits in custody facing seven felony charges: four counts of aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

TYLER ROBINSON TAKEN INTO CUSTODY — Authorities reported that 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson was held by his father until police arrived.

Utah is one of the five states in the United States of America that still permits execution by firing squad. Should he be proven guilty and convicted, Tyler could face that penalty.

For now, he awaits a trial, and the steakhouse owner waits to see whether a quiet meal and a medium-rare sirloin will become part of the historical record of a killing that shocked the nation.