Erika Kirk Irate Over ‘Evil’ Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracy Theories

Erika Kirk is pushing back strongly against a wave of online conspiracy theories alleging a supposed Charlie Kirk assassination plot, calling the claims “evil,” dangerous, and deeply destructive to her family. In recent days, the unfounded allegations spread rapidly on social media platforms after fringe accounts suggested—without evidence—that Turning Point USA staffers, or even Erika herself, were somehow tied to the political assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The Charlie Kirk assassination rumors have been widely dismissed as baseless. Still, the circulation of the conspiracy theories prompted Erika Kirk to speak out publicly with growing frustration.

During a tense appearance with Harris Faulkner on Fox News, Erika Kirk became visibly upset when asked about the rumors that either she or Turning Point USA staffers played a role in the Charlie Kirk slaying. Erika Kirk said the accusations had crossed a moral line. “This is tormenting. It is evil to accuse a wife of trying to kill her husband with absolutely no truth behind it,” Erika said, calling the online conspiracy “malicious” and “traumatizing” for her family.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Erika Kirk goes absolutely SCORCHED EARTH against evil people monetizing Charlie Kirk’s death and attacking her family and the families of those close to Charlie and TPUSA.<br><br>The Fox News Anchor audibly gasps LIVE:<br><br>"Here’s my breaking point. Come after me, call me names, I don’t… <a href=”https://t.co/3EqwpQiw1H”>pic.twitter.com/3EqwpQiw1H</a></p>— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) <a href=”https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1998823312458203504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 10, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Throughout the Erika Kirk interview warned that misinformation can escalate into real-world danger. Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, remains one of the most influential figures in conservative political activism. Many conservatives regard him as a hero for inspiring and mobilizing young conservatives nationwide, building a national grassroots movement that has reshaped youth engagement on the right. However, political opponents frequently criticized him as polarizing, with some liberals making extreme comparisons likening him to Adolf Hitler.

The polarized public perception surrounding Charlie Kirk helped fuel the online firestorm over the assassination conspiracy theories. Supporting the spread of the allegations were comments made by Candace Owens, a former Turning Point USA speaker who parted ways with the organization amid rising tensions.

In recent podcast episodes, Candace Owens appeared to imply that people inside Turning Point USA might have been involved in the Charlie Kirk assassination. While she did not accuse anyone directly, her commentary was ambiguous enough that some listeners interpreted it as suggesting internal betrayal or violence.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-media-max-width=”560″><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Erika Kirk goes absolutely SCORCHED EARTH against evil people monetizing Charlie Kirk’s death and attacking her family and the families of those close to Charlie and TPUSA.<br><br>The Fox News Anchor audibly gasps LIVE:<br><br>"Here’s my breaking point. Come after me, call me names, I don’t… <a href=”https://t.co/3EqwpQiw1H”>pic.twitter.com/3EqwpQiw1H</a></p>— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) <a href=”https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1998823312458203504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>December 10, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Owens is racking up the views with her podcast episodes about Charlie Kirk assassination conspiracy theories to the tune of about 9 million viewers per episode on the topic. Candace Owen’s massive listener base now allows her to garner $10 million in annual advertising revenue, according to the Daily Mail.

Her massive listener base allows her podcast to charge premium advertising rates, generating up to $10 million in annual revenue, according to Fortune magazine.

“’I am making a personal plea to every well-meaning person who donated to this Godforsaken organization to request a refund,” Candace Owens recently said about TPUSA donations during a podcast.

“Candace needs to stop,” Erika Kirk said during the interview with Faulkner. Charlie Kirk’s widow went on to caution that Owens’s public platform gives weight to speculative statements that can take on a life of their own once amplified online – putting innocent people—and her family—in danger.

Erika Kirk emphasized that the rumors had caused tangible emotional harm. She pointed out that such narratives encourage unstable individuals, especially when high-profile figures appear to lend credence to them. Her plea underscored the human toll behind the headlines: “We are human beings. This is our life,” she said, reflecting her fear of how far the misinformation might spread.

Erika Kirk is calling for a renewed focus on responsibility in public commentary, particularly among individuals with influence. She urged commentators and podcasters to consider the real consequences of their words, especially when speaking about families who already endure intense political scrutiny.