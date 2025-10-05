Who’s Older? Fans Stunned by Erika and Charlie Kirk’s Real Age Gap

Seeing conservative power couple Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk crossing paths raised eyebrows but people hardly knew about the twist that would intervene in their love story. According to sources it is known that Erika is actually five years older than her husband, which makes their age gap bigger than what the fans thought.

To dig deeper into the story, we have to go back to 2018, at Turning Point USA’s headquarters in New York, where Erika reportedly came in for a job interview and Charlie, then a 25-year-old was a rising star in the political industry back then and was also supposed to be the one asking questions; he wasn’t able to hide his attraction towards Erika. She later revealed in a 2023 Instagram post that the particular interview of hers concluded on an unexpectedly romantic note. Before wrapping up the meeting, Charlie boldly declared, “I’m going to date you.”

Interesting fact: Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika was on Season 3 Episode 11 of #SummerHouse as Jordan’s date. Carl was there too! pic.twitter.com/ps9swa3oo9 — Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) September 13, 2025

And eventually the couple married in 2021 and have subsequently welcomed a couple of children in the likes of a daughter in 2022 and a son in 2024. Though their relationship has been in the spotlight and people were well-aware of their romance, but what really made people raise their eyebrows is their age gap.

Born in 1993, Charlie was a young political hotshot at the time he met Erika, who was born in 1988, and already was an established ex-beauty queen as well as a podcaster. He was just 25, and she was 30. We live in a world where older men dating younger women is a common phenomenon, but in this case, the tables turned, as Erika was the one dating “down,” and fans simply can’t get over it.

What’s even more surprising are the couple’s interesting views on relationships. And it can be seen during a shared panel at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit in June 2025, where both of them weighed in on the challenges that women come through who get married after 30. On one hand, encouraged the young women to prioritize finding a husband early, and the irony in this case is, he himself married Erika, who was 33 then. She said, “For the women who are getting married after 30, that’s okay,” she said, before adding, “it’s not ideal, it’s not probably the best statistical odds position for you.”

Though Erika’s comments are still better if compared but the irony can’t be ignored either, especially by the social media netizens. People reflected that she herself broke the “rule” by marrying after 30, showcasing that love doesn’t always work following a scripted path. Not to mention, the Kirks aren’t the only couple to have followed this trend. This has been prevalent even among common people, and multiple political power couples have been a clear instance of this, too.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are themselves big examples of this trend, with a 24-year age difference. And the administration under Donald Trump can be seen with a similar example too, and even before that, this has been prevalent long before, with the 71-year-old RFK Jr. and his 60-year-old wife, Cheryl Hines, to Tulsi Gabbard, who’s seven years older than her husband, and Kelly Loeffler, who’s 16 years younger than hers. Looks like in politics, age really is just a number, especially when it comes to love.