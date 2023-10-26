Erika Jayne told Us Weekly ahead of the season 13 premiere of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that she didn't understand where Denise Richards was 'coming from' and has personally 'moved on' from the drama that has transpired between the two over the past few seasons. But, as Jayne explained, it seemed like "Denise came to Kyle [Richard’s] house looking for a fight.” In other words, after taking a break from the show for the past three years, Richards apparently had an axe to grind with Kyle right out of the gate. As per Jayne, Denise returned to the show, ready to bring the heat.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Also Read: 'RHOBH': Kyle Richards Argued Mauricio Umansky "Should Be Looking At My Body Closer"

Jayne shared that she didn’t understand why Richards, 52, was upset with her. So, to get some more clarity, the former called up friend and RHOBH alum Teddi Mellencamp to try to figure out what was going on. “I said, ‘Teddi, what is this about?’ Because Denise’s anger should not be directed toward me,” Jayne explained. “Denise’s anger should be directed at Brandi Glanville, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp, not Erika. I just happened to be the only one [there].”

bravohousewives: Denise Richards has reportedly been filming with the #RHOBH ladies at a recent group event! Are you excited that she may be making a comeback? 💎https://t.co/hnJBVFkRpA pic.twitter.com/4VSSzJvLJC — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) March 25, 2023

The RHOBH cast was having a party at Kyle’s home, and per Jayne, Denise came in and was 'saying all these things.' While Jayne herself was 'confused' about why Denise was upset, the former admitted she 'apologized' at the moment because she 'couldn’t remember' what happened. “Then she wanted to continue that on Taco Tuesday at Crystal [Kung Minkoff’s],” Jayne said. “And that’s when you see me say, I had to be [like], ‘Look, I did not want any part of this,’ but she wanted that. So I gave it to her at the end."

The Erika Jayne-Denise Richards Feud Explained in 'RHOBH' https://t.co/UJQXmzzc5U — Collider (@Collider) October 23, 2023

Also Read: RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky Slammed By Fans For Telling Kyle Richards He Won't 'Allow' This Any More

Richards' shocking return to RHOBH took everyone by surprise. In a trailer released last month, the Wild Things star casually strolled into a Housewives gathering, prompting a harsh reaction from Jayne. At a dinner party, Jayne threw shade by bringing up Richards' OnlyFans account: "Do you know it’s only $7 for a naked bundle of Denise Richards on OnlyFans?" When questioned about the low blow, Jayne doubled down: "You don’t think I’m going to go as f–king low as I can?" Richards fires back, calling Jayne 'one evil woman.' Jayne simply admitted, "I am."

Just saw the promo for season 13 of The real housewives of Beverly Hills and I’m living for Denise coming back and gathering the gworls , Erika embracing her villian era , garcelle becoming the main character, Kyle finally having a storyline . #RHOBH — ✨IN MY GAME OF LIFE ERA ✨ (@theycallmeMaam) October 19, 2023

Also Read: Erika Jayne's Weight Loss on 'RHOBH' Raises Eyebrows, Dorit Kemsley Questions Her Ozempic Denial

Richards announced her return to RHOBH in April after attending a screening hosted by friend and former co-star Garcelle Beauvais. She explained, "I was at her screening as a friend — like a real friend — I didn’t tell anyone I was gonna be there. Production didn’t know. The next day, I was asked to go to some events — and so it’s been actually fun.” The actress' unforeseen comeback to the show follows a tumultuous departure in 2020 amid allegations of an affair.

More from Inquisitr

Kyle Richards Talks About Challenging Shoots of ‘RHOBH Season 13’ Amid Marital Issues

Dorit and PK Kemsley Refute 'Secret Split' Rumors as Their Marriage Faces Scrutiny on 'RHOBH'