Eric Trump Shades Melania – Calls His Parents Donald and Ivana “The Ultimate Power Couple”

Eric Trump, who is currently busy with the promotional duties of his new book Under Siege, poured his heart out in a recent interview, where he talked about his late mother Ivana Trump. During his recent appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Eric Trump discussed Donald and Ivana’s parenting styles and even labeled them as the “ultimate power couple.”

When the show’s host labelled the late Ivana Trump as the “unsung hero of the family,” Eric Trump went on to list her accolades and achievements. “My mom was an amazing woman, I mean an Olympic skier, a runway model,” he said. “I mean she was on the cover of every single whether it’s Esquire 100 times, Vogue 100 times, I mean you name it,” Eric Trump added.

Eric Trump also snubbed Donald Trump’s current wife and former model Melania Trump during the interview and said, “I mean, they (Donald and Ivana) were the ultimate power couple in the world and she was an amazing woman. Man was she tough, and in a good way,” he said.

Ivana Trump died at the age 73 in 2022. After his mother’ death, Eric Trump shared an emotional eulogy along with throwback pictures on Instagram. In his post, Eric Trump had described mom Ivana as “an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.” He added, “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Eric has name-checked First Lady Melania Trump several times in interviews. In a recent interview, Eric claimed that the Democrats tried to get President Donald Trump and Melania Trump divorced. He talked about the 2022 incident when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided Trump’s residence Mar-a-Lago. “They raided his home. They raided Mar-a-Lago. They tried to get him divorced; they tried to separate our family. They tried to go after our employees. They attacked us. They tried to bankrupt our company,” recalled Eric Trump in an interview with Newsmax presenter Rob Schmitt.

Speaking of Ivana and Donald Trump’s relationship, it was a tumultuous one. In her memoir Raising Trump, Ivana recalled the chapter when she discovered Donald Trump’s affair with Marla Maples. “This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said ‘I’m Marla and I love your husband. Do you?’”. “I said ‘Get lost. I love my husband.’ It was unladylike but I was in shock’,” an excerpt from the book read, per a recent article by Irish Star.

Donald Trump and Ivana’s romance began in the year 1976, when Ivana was a top model and Trump was a business tycoon. They married a few months later at Marble Collegiate Church in New York City. In Raising Trump, Ivana also recalled what her dating period with Donald Trump was like and wrote, “We made polite small talk, no funny stuff at all. He sensed correctly that flirting would not work with me and acted like a gentleman.”

Besides Ivana and Melania, Donald Trump was also married to Marla Maples briefly. He has a daughter named Tiffany with Marla, while Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump are Donald Trump and his first wife, late Ivana Trump’s children. Melania and Donald Trump are parents to 19-year-old Barron.

Eric Trump has been a fierce defender of his father, Donald Trump, during interviews and podcasts, and is actively involved in the family’s political affairs.