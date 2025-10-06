Eric Trump Reveals What Barron REALLY Whispered to Joe Biden at Trump’s Inauguration—And It’s Savage!

Eric Trump has waded into the viral moment when Barron Trump whispered something to Joe Biden during Donald Trump‘s second inauguration. Eric dubbed Barron a “wise —” with undeniable Trump genetics, hinting at the younger Trump’s bold, calculating nature. The exchange, caught on camera, showed Barron leaning in toward Biden, with Biden’s smile quickly fading. This clip set social media ablaze with speculation about the whispered words.

According to Eric on the PBD Podcast, a popular social media theory was that Barron Trump said, “It’s on” or something similarly daring. Eric acknowledged Barron‘s impressive combination of charm and shrewdness but tempered enthusiasm by noting Barron’s kind heart and respectful upbringing, making it uncertain if he would really deliver such a savage remark.

To be 100% sure, Eric agreed that he might have to ask Barron!

Judi James, a body language expert, gave a different view of the Barron Trump- Joe Biden exchange. She explained that it was not so much a political joke as it was a polite greeting. Almost like a rock star, Barron radiated confidence during the inauguration events, according to James. James suggested it was just the end of their quick handshake, not a private message, when Biden’s expression became serious. She praised Barron’s calmness, calling it diplomatic rather than aggressive.

Whatever Barron Trump said to Joe Biden immediately changed the outgoing president’s demeanor. The hammer of justice is coming. 👊🏼👊🏼@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/VCKEW32C4K — Andy Hopson (@AndyHopson) January 21, 2025

Meanwhile, the younger Trump is making headlines beyond politics. At 19, Barron Trump is reportedly worth around $150 million thanks mainly to his savvy role in the family’s cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI).

Forbes details how Barron Trump helped Donald Trump foray into and later take considerable control of the crypto world. The former introduced his dad to wallets and strategies that turned into a booming business, significantly swelling the Trump family’s fortune. Barron’s stake in WLFI and associated ventures earned him tens of millions before he even finished his first year at NYU.

Donald Trump proudly spoke of his son as “very tall” during the inauguration. In his speech, he acknowledged Barron Trump’s growing role in the campaign strategy. He specifically mentioned Barron’s understanding of younger voters and efforts to connect through platforms like Joe Rogan’s podcast. Observers note Barron’s emerging profile within the Trump family circle, pointing to his business instincts, family loyalty, and knack for public image as factors in his rising political relevance.

