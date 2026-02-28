Emma Stone’s BAFTA Look Triggers Ariana Grande Comparisons

At the 2026 BAFTA Awards, Emma Stone’s appearance drew widespread attention. The Oscar-winning actor attended London’s Royal Festival Hall after being nominated for Best Actress for Bugonia. She wore a sleek black gown that evening, for an award that ultimately went to Jessie Buckley for Hamnet. While the cameras flashed, social media users took note of her slimmer frame.

Many compared her look to Ariana Grande’s.

One X user wrote, “Oh my god [she] is sooo small now.” Another responded, “[Emma and Ariana] both.” A third posted, “Oh gag, Emma (…) is headed into Ariana Grande territory. Sad.” When Film Updates declared that Stone “stuns,” one user called the praise “ridiculous” and argued that “more and more images like these of women [are] not a good sign.” Some others criticized “Twitter doctors” for armchair-diagnosing celebrities based on viral photos.

Grande has faced years of scrutiny over her body and facial changes, particularly during the Wicked press cycle. The pop star has repeatedly addressed similar questions, similar to what Stone is facing now. Both women have always been slim, but fans say the change in Stone’s appearance was rapid and noticeable.

In an old interview with Seventeen, Emma Stone acknowledged that she has difficulty maintaining her weight under stress. She explained that keeping weight on has been challenging for her and that people often assumed her health was poor.

Hollywood is currently in what many call the “GLP-1 era.” Medications originally developed for diabetes—such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro—have been associated with rapid weight loss. The phrase “Ozempic face” has entered common vocabulary, describing hollowed cheeks and sunken features that can accompany rapid fat loss.

Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Serena Williams, Meghan Trainor, and Oprah Winfrey have spoken about using GLP-1 medications for health or weight management. However, there is no evidence that Stone or Grande uses any such medication.

In 2025, Stone debuted a noticeably different look at the Cannes premiere of Eddington. Following that appearance, several cosmetic surgeons on social media speculated about possible procedures, ranging from brow lifts to blepharoplasty. Stone has not confirmed undergoing any surgery and attributes her new appearance to skincare.

Many online commentators are now framing their concern for celebrity bodies as a cultural issue. They question casting biases and the return of ultra-thin beauty standards that remind us of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

