Emma Stone appeared on The Graham Norton Show last month, where she skillfully avoided an awkward question about her long-time friend Taylor Swift. The two celebrities have had a strong bond for more than a decade, beginning in 2008.

During her appearance on The Graham Norton Show in December 2023 to present her film Poor Things, Stone was bombarded with questions about Swift. Host Graham Norton, famed for conducting awkward interviews, grilled Stone about her friendship with Swift, asking how they met and whether Swift's song When Emma Falls in Love was inspired by the Oscar-winning actress, per The Things.

The inquiry began innocently enough, with Norton asking Stone if she had been to any concerts from Swift's Eras Tour. Stone admitted witnessing three of Swift's concerts, and co-star Mark Ruffalo joked about catching her in a projection during one of the shows on the TV screen.

Norton delved deeper into the history of Stone and Swift's connection, prompting Stone to describe their first meeting at an awards show, when Swift was 17 and Stone was 18. Stone also revealed an interesting fact about the Eras tour, stating that she attended the first show in Phoenix, Arizona, her birthplace, and that Mandy Moore, the choreographer for Stone's film La La Land, also worked as Swift's choreographer for the tour.

However, the atmosphere became tense when Norton mentioned Swift's song When Emma Falls in Love. The host asked Stone if she was the inspiration for the song, which made the actress uncomfortable. Stone deflected the subject, advising Norton to ask Swift directly.

Norton, slightly taken aback, made a humorous remark about questioning Swift when she comes on the show, which elicited some nervous laughs from the audience. Recognizing his uneasiness, Norton cheerfully advised himself to move on from the line of questioning.

This is not the first time Stone has had to answer questions regarding Swift. Stone and Swift attended the 81st Golden Globe Awards together in 2024. Stone, who won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, joked about Swift's cheering her on during her win, calling her an "a**hole" sarcastically. Stone said, "What an a**hole, am I right? I've known her for almost 20 years, so I'm very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight, so I'm very happy she was there — but what an a**hole."

Emma Stone on the standing ovation Taylor Swift gave her, following her Golden Globe win: “what an asshole!” pic.twitter.com/Yee6FHQJZ8 — SpotifySwiftie (@SpotifySwiftie) January 8, 2024

Despite continuous speculation, it is uncertain whether Swift's song When Emma Falls in Love is indeed about Stone and Andrew Garfield. Released in 2023 on Swift's re-released album Speak Now (Taylor's Version), the song tells the story of Emma falling in love. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stone maintained the mystery around the song's inspiration, saying that those interested should contact Swift directly.

