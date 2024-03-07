Elon Musk Blasts Biden for ‘Importing Voters,’ Claims Something ‘Worse Than 9/11’ About To Happen

Tech tycoon Elon Musk is still promoting a right-wing conspiracy theory that claims President Joe Biden's administration is “importing voters” by bringing illegal immigrants into the nation.

In a recent post, Musk even suggested that immigrants might be planning a terror attack “similar to 9/11” against the United States, MSNBC reported. "This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants," he wrote on X late March 4. "It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time."

This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants.



It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/kuilPxAvv3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

Musk shared a screenshot of the headline from a Daily Mail article about a report by the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that has advocated for more stringent immigration laws. According to the report, Customs and Border Protection is refusing to reveal the airports via its CBP One app where undocumented immigrants are arriving because of “operational vulnerabilities.”

Information on these flights has previously been withheld from the federal government, as WHYY noted, in part to preserve the privacy of everyone on board, including minors. Right-wing media and Republicans have been circulating a conspiracy theory since at least 2021, which claims that the administration is secretly flying undocumented immigrants into the country as part of a massive scheme to boost Democratic voter participation.

A number of these flights are part of an established protocol run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which involves relocating minors and placing them with guardians. This protocol was also frequently followed by former President Donald Trump too.

The digital tycoon has more at stake in the 2024 presidential contest than most individuals. According to a count by NBC News, Musk is now engaged in at least 11 different regulatory or legal disputes over his vast corporate empire with the Biden administration or independent federal agencies. Musk would probably benefit from slack enforcement if those conflicts continue into the next year and former President Donald Trump takes the White House again.

Soon Elon will be writing about lizards & UFO — Kate Levchuk 🇺🇦 (@KateGoesTech) March 5, 2024

That, coupled with a funding interest could have been a factor in the billionaire's open and sudden support for Trump. According to the New York Times, Musk reportedly visited with Trump in Florida over the weekend as the former president is struggling to get cash infusions for his campaign. At the November 2023 New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk stated, "I would not vote for Biden," but he also said, "I'm not saying I'd vote for Trump." This has led to a great deal of speculation that Musk could be directly supporting Trump's campaign.

Twitter’s Elon’s World. He paid $44 billion to dominate your attention and determine what you see. He knows he can manipulate his personal platform to be in a position powerful enough to crown kings, pick presidents and help produce whatever personal or political outcome he wants — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 5, 2024

However, Musk tentatively put a full stop to this conjecture after he tweeted, per Axios, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," leaving many questions about his political leanings completely unanswered.