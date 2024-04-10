Dylan Meyer's Heartfelt Declaration, Forever In Love with Kristen Stewart

Dylan Meyer's affection for Kristen Stewart knows no bounds. The screenwriter's adoration for the Twilight alum was evident in a recent birthday tribute, where she likened Kristen to the unexpected joy of finding money in your pocket or the iconic drum solo in Phil Collins's "In the Air Tonight."

In a heartfelt Instagram post on April 9, Dylan poured out her feelings, describing Kristen as her "favorite person here on planet earth." Alongside a Polaroid picture of Kristen cuddling with a white kitty in bed, she wrote, "You're like finding five bucks in your pocket, like the drum solo in Phil Collins's In the Air Tonight, like a friendly cat on the street," Dylan wrote on Instagram, sharing a Polaroid picture of her fiancée in bed with a white kitty. "I don't know how I got so lucky but I like really really love you and am wishing you a meteor shower of good stuff in the year to come." She added, "Get it, babe."

Despite their deep connection, Dylan and Kristen are in no rush to tie the knot. While they got engaged in 2021, Kristen explained during a podcast interview that they are both laid-back individuals with loose plans for their wedding. Kristen's focus is currently on her directorial debut, adapting Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir, "The Chronology of Water."

As mentioned by E!News, Their love story began long before their engagement. Kristen revealed on Howard Stern's show that she had met Dylan 6 years ago on a movie set, but they didn't reconnect until later at a friend's birthday party. Their reunion sparked a romance that quickly blossomed into love. She recalled to Stern, "I was like, 'Where have you been and how have I not known you?'"

Last year, Dylan celebrated Kristen's birthday with a touching Instagram post, showing their happiness as a couple alongside their beloved dog. Their relationship took a step forward when Kristen confirmed their impending marriage to Stern, expressing her joy at Dylan's proposal and their plans for a low-key wedding ceremony.

"I want it to be pretty chill," Stewart told Stern of their future nuptials. "I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to like stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."

Their love was on full display at the 2022 Oscars, where they walked the red carpet together, hand in hand. Kristen was nominated for her remarkable portrayal of Princess Diana in "Spencer," marking a significant moment in their shared journey.

Looking ahead, Kristen and Dylan are contemplating their future together, including the possibility of starting a family. Kristen revealed on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that they've taken proactive steps like freezing their eggs, and keeping the option open for when they're ready. "Done really annoying things like freeze our eggs and stuff." "So if we want to, we can," the Love Lies Bleeding star shared. "Keeping that open."