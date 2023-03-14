The Best Dressed Stars on the 2023 Oscars Champagne Carpet

The 2023 Oscars celebrated the year’s best performances on film, but the red carpet ahead of the main event saw actors dressed to impress. Hollywood's biggest stars rubbed shoulders with their contemporaries as they pulled off the hottest fashion from international designers at the season's most-awaited awards.

Check out our fave A-listers elevating the temperatures as they scorch the carpet with their red-hot looks.

1. Cara Delevigne

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

The Paper Towns actress showed up in a gorgeous Elie Saab gown, wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

2. Halle Berry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Halle Berry shone in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph, featuring a high-neck collar, a peekaboo cutout at the torso, an asymmetrical wrapped waistline and a trailing skirt with a hip-high slit.

3. Rihanna

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Rihanna gives maternity fashion a new twist, as she wears black leather Alaïa and Moussaieff jewelry on the red carpet.

4. Michelle Yeoh

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Michelle Yeoh dazzled on the Oscars 2023 red carpet in Dior Haute Couture.

5. Angela Bassett

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Bassett wore a stunning royal purple gown by Moschino.

6. Salma Hayek

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Hayek walked the red carpet in a fiery Gucci ensemble.

6. Danai Gurira

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arturo Holmes

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wore a Jason Wu gown and Messika jewels.

7. Florence Pugh

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Pugh's Valentino Couture gown with shorts featuring pockets was an absolute hit. She paired her attire with jewels by Tiffany & Co.

8. Jessica Chastain

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kayala Oaddams

Jessica Chastain wore a sparkling custom Gucci gown.

9. Deepika Padukone

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Deepika Padukone graced the carpet in Louis Vuitton, paired with Cartier jewels.

10. Kate Hudson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Kate Hudson wore a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton ensemble and shoes by Guiseppe Zanotti.

11. Ana De Armas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arturo Holmes

De Armas channelled a mermaid look in a custom-made silk organza Louis Vuitton gown, covered in glittering rhinestone embellishments with soft scales hugging the bottom.

12. Janelle Monáe

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

The musician-actress wowed in a custom black and orange Vera Wang look.

13. Malala Yousafzai

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Arturo Holmes

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate sparkled in a silver sequined Ralph Lauren gown accessorized with diamonds from Fred Leighton and Santi Jewels.

14. Mindy Kaling

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Kaling looked stunning in a white-hot Vera Wang gown with a corseted, sheer-paneled bodice and avant-garde detached sleeves. She paired this with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

15. Cate Blanchett

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Cate Blanchett looked royal in a custom Louis Vuitton sapphire blue velvet top and a black satin skirt.

16. Nicole Kidman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Nicole Kidman impressed in a Giorgio Armani Privé black-sequinned gown.

17. Emily Blunt

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Emily Blunt looked white Hot in an elegant Valentino dress.

18. Sandra Oh

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Sandra Oh wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress with Briony Raymond jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

19. Ariana DeBose

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Ariana DeBose wore an Atelier Versace dress with De Beers jewelry and an Omega timepiece.

20. Lady Gaga

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Lady Gaga wore a Versace dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry on the 95th annual Academy Awards champagne carpet.