The Best Dressed Stars on the 2023 Oscars Champagne Carpet
The 2023 Oscars celebrated the year’s best performances on film, but the red carpet ahead of the main event saw actors dressed to impress. Hollywood's biggest stars rubbed shoulders with their contemporaries as they pulled off the hottest fashion from international designers at the season's most-awaited awards.
Check out our fave A-listers elevating the temperatures as they scorch the carpet with their red-hot looks.
1. Cara Delevigne
The Paper Towns actress showed up in a gorgeous Elie Saab gown, wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and Bulgari jewelry.
2. Halle Berry
Halle Berry shone in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph, featuring a high-neck collar, a peekaboo cutout at the torso, an asymmetrical wrapped waistline and a trailing skirt with a hip-high slit.
3. Rihanna
Rihanna gives maternity fashion a new twist, as she wears black leather Alaïa and Moussaieff jewelry on the red carpet.
4. Michelle Yeoh
Michelle Yeoh dazzled on the Oscars 2023 red carpet in Dior Haute Couture.
5. Angela Bassett
Bassett wore a stunning royal purple gown by Moschino.
6. Salma Hayek
Hayek walked the red carpet in a fiery Gucci ensemble.
6. Danai Gurira
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress wore a Jason Wu gown and Messika jewels.
7. Florence Pugh
Pugh's Valentino Couture gown with shorts featuring pockets was an absolute hit. She paired her attire with jewels by Tiffany & Co.
8. Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain wore a sparkling custom Gucci gown.
9. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone graced the carpet in Louis Vuitton, paired with Cartier jewels.
10. Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson wore a shimmering silver Louis Vuitton ensemble and shoes by Guiseppe Zanotti.
11. Ana De Armas
De Armas channelled a mermaid look in a custom-made silk organza Louis Vuitton gown, covered in glittering rhinestone embellishments with soft scales hugging the bottom.
12. Janelle Monáe
The musician-actress wowed in a custom black and orange Vera Wang look.
13. Malala Yousafzai
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate sparkled in a silver sequined Ralph Lauren gown accessorized with diamonds from Fred Leighton and Santi Jewels.
14. Mindy Kaling
Kaling looked stunning in a white-hot Vera Wang gown with a corseted, sheer-paneled bodice and avant-garde detached sleeves. She paired this with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
15. Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett looked royal in a custom Louis Vuitton sapphire blue velvet top and a black satin skirt.
16. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman impressed in a Giorgio Armani Privé black-sequinned gown.
17. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt looked white Hot in an elegant Valentino dress.
18. Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh wore a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress with Briony Raymond jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes.
19. Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose wore an Atelier Versace dress with De Beers jewelry and an Omega timepiece.
20. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga wore a Versace dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry on the 95th annual Academy Awards champagne carpet.