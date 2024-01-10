Dua Lipa Cheekily Reveals All About Her Outfit That Put Her in a 'Tight Spot' at the Golden Globes

Dua Lipa surely blew everyone away with her outfit at the Golden Globes 2024, but it came with a strange problem!

The 28-year-old singer of Dance the Night, who was attending the annual film and TV awards presentation for the first time on January 7, shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself finding it difficult to sit down in her dress on January 9. In the embarrassing video, Lipa was seated at her table in the Beverly Hilton, where the Globes were being hosted, and she was trying to recline back while other guests were chatting away, per PEOPLE.

“Thank you @goldenglobes for such a beautiful night last night,” the Barbie actress wrote beside the cute post, joking “— the only thing missing was a reclining chair.”

Lipa seemed to be able to find humor in the situation when she chuckled in another picture that she posted, showing off her outfit while standing in a Sprinter van, per E! News.

Lipa otherwise looked stunning at the 81st annual Golden Globes. The outfit had a corset bodice decorated with glittering gold bones in diamond and gold embroidery, which resembled a human anatomy drawing. The bottom part of the garment was covered in voluminous silk satin faille, adding drama. The Barbie actress completed her outfit with a large gold necklace, breezy beachy waves, and rosy-pink makeup.

With its bone-chilling impact, Lipa's daring fashion statement might not be to everyone's taste. But the source of her red carpet looks was more whimsical than upsetting. Asked why she chose this particular outfit, Lipa laughed and said to Access Hollywood, "Hollywood first and foremost, this is a very Hollywood event. I'm very excited to dress up and be here." Adding cheekily in her interview, she said, "I'm still cosplaying mermaid Barbie."

Stylist Lorenzo Posocco posted on Instagram that the beautiful design was inspired by Elsa Schiaparelli's work with Salvador Dalí from 1938. Of course, Lipa's innovative style was not the only highlight of the awards ceremony.

The 28-year-old not only presented at the awards but was also nominated for Best Song in a Motion Picture for Dance the Night from the movie Barbie. She was nominated alongside Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Caroline Ailin. Just last month, Lipa revealed the most touching reaction to her nomination.

"I woke up this morning to my first Golden Globe nomination," she said in a statement on December 11, "and I couldn't be more grateful! Getting the chance to write a song for a movie was so special. Figuring out how to soundtrack this critical moment in the movie on Barbie's 'Best Day Ever' was like this big jigsaw puzzle that Mark, Andrew, Caroline, and I had to fit together." She added, "The entire experience was completely different than writing one of my songs, and it's one that I'll never forget."

