Drake's Wild New Look With Pigtails Gets Roasted on The Internet: "What Possessed Him?"

Drake's latest post on social media debuting his new hairstyle featuring pigtails and barrettes has stirred up various responses from his followers. The 37-year-old musician posted an Instagram story without a caption on Tuesday night, dressed in the all-denim ensemble, a leather varsity jacket, and Nike Air Force 1 white sneakers. His hair was styled into sleek pigtails, parted down in the middle, and accessorized with baby blue bubble barrettes, reminiscent of an iconic look from rapper Snoop Dog in the 2000s. The photo elicited some strong reactions on social media.

“Drake going thru [sic] his mid-life crisis..what the hell possessed him to go put his hair in pigtails and pose with duck lips lol..just give us the slaps my boy,” one fan wrote via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Another user chimed in, "Drake is definitely cosplaying. I don't understand it at all. It's weird to take on this aesthetic but no real parts of the lifestyle has been lived. lol"

Some fans commented on his age, with one saying, "Drake with those f--king pigtails, EIGHT DAYS away from being THIRTY-EIGHT years old is pissing me off so bad." Another wrote, "He's pushing 40 dressing like an 18-year-old." One user quipped, "His obsession with wanting to be a teen girl is so weird," one user wrote. Another penned, "Same style as my daughter at 9 years old …"

Despite the backlash, several fans came to Drake's defense, with some comparing him to Snoop Dog, according to Page Six. One user said, "Snoop Dog wore his hair like this and all crazy hairstyles all the time in his young years and everybody loved it from what I saw as a kid lol so what’s the problem with Drake rockin his hair yall just hate my drake that’s all leave him alone!" Another viewer wrote, "The way y'all pick and choose is crazy. Drake channeling his inner Snoop Dogg. And let the record reflect Snoop also painted his nails. Wait let me guess, Drake doesn't get a pass because he's light skin. All this sh*t f*ckery to me but hey I'm just an observer. LOL"

Drake has often experimented with his hairstyles in recent years, ENews reported. After years of rocking a short hair look, the God's Plan singer pulled off a new look with braids. The Degrassi alum has also sported colorful beads at the ends of his cornrows. In October 2023, the rapper was seen wearing hair clips while promoting his album For All The Dogs. He has also his braids with his 7-year-old son Adonis on several occasions.

His latest look is a switch up from his braids look last seen at Adnois' birthday party. Drake previously discussed his hairline in 2021, explaining that contracting COVID-19 had affected his hair. “I had Covid that s–t grew in weird,” he shared on a fan Instagram account at the time. “I had to start again.”