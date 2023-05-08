Drake Lists Beverly Hills Estate for $88 Million, Hinting at Leaving the U.S.

Drake, one of the most successful musicians in the world, has put his Beverly Hills megamansion on the market for $88 million, just over a year after he bought it for $75 million from English pop star Robbie Williams. The announcement has left fans shocked, but it is not just the sale that has people talking. Rumors are swirling that Drake may be leaving America altogether.

After putting his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $88 million, which is the last of his properties in the U.S., the Grammy-winning artist is considering leaving the United States for good. An anonymous insider told The New York Post that the rapper has no intention of purchasing any new property in the U.S. and prefers residing in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. The news outlet has attempted to contact Drake's representatives for further clarification.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The nearly 20-acre Tuscan-style estate is a work of art, boasting seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, formal living and dining rooms, a gourmet kitchen, a library, two family rooms - one of which also serves as a screening room - a wine cellar, a gym, a game room and an elevator. The property also has a tennis court, an orchard, and an 11-car garage. It is situated at the end of a long gated drive, providing privacy and tranquility, and offers stunning views of the canyon, city and ocean.

The 24,260-square-foot mansion is being marketed as an "exquisite celebrity compound," perfect for grand-scale entertaining and showcasing world-class art collections. The property is listed with Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates. It's easy to see why this property is in high demand, as it offers everything a wealthy and successful celebrity could want.

However, the news of Drake's decision to sell has led many to speculate about his future plans. Fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation, wondering what the future holds for the Grammy-winning rapper.

Drake has maintained a strong presence in the music industry for more than a decade, consistently producing chart-topping hits and collaborating with some of the most prominent figures in the business. He has won five Grammy Awards, six American Music Awards, and a record 34 Billboard Music Awards, as per Mansion Global. Drake has also ventured into acting, with roles in popular films like Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and Think Like a Man Too.

While purchasing the Beverly Hills estate, Drake listed and sold his previous Los Angeles properties, a trio of guarded Hidden Hills homes. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford bought two of the homes for $11 million, while attorney Makan Delrahim purchased the last for $14.8 million. It's also worth noting that Drake has a home in Toronto, Canada, his birthplace.