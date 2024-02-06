Drake Lashes Out at the Grammys in Online Rant: 'Doesn’t Dictate S**T'

Drake, who was nominated for four Grammy awards this year, used a clip of his 2019 acceptance speech from the award presentation to criticize the ceremony on social media. As reported by HuffPost, he shared on Instagram, "All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret (literally you can google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate s--- in our world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Complex Music (@complexmusic)

Drake expressed a similar thought in his acceptance speech for the greatest rap song at the 2019 Grammy Awards. As reported by People at the time, Drake said, "I wanted to take this opportunity, while I’m up here, to just talk to all the kids who are watching this who are aspiring to do music, all my peers who make music from their heart, that do things pure and tell the truth. I wanna let you know we play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. So it’s not the NBA where at the end of the year you’re holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games."

Drake on the #GRAMMYs:



“this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret…this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.” pic.twitter.com/HPnV7PyKAG — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 4, 2024

The rapper concluded, "You’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown, if look — if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain and snow spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you. You already won."

Drake dropped the greatest Grammy speech ever. This speech will forever be relevant. pic.twitter.com/Rv3s0xFQm2 — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) February 5, 2024

The native of Toronto, Canada, also made jokes at the 2021 Grammy Awards when The Weeknd didn't get any nominations. At the time, the rapper tweeted, "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency.." Drake later supported his pal on Instagram Stories, stating that there is a 'disconnect' between the awards presentation and its ability to recognize 'impactful music.'

Drake’s long-standing beef with the Grammys has been going on for practically a decade now



2014 - his ‘Hood Grammys’ and part of his verse on Big Sean’s ‘Blessings’ pic.twitter.com/UmD9TXVkdH — 🇨🇩🇸🇱 (@8Flavs) February 5, 2024

As reported by BBC, Drake shared on his Instagram at the time, "I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come."

At the 66th Grammy Awards, Drake received four nominations, including one for Best Rap Performance for his song Rich Flex from his collaborative album Her Loss with 21 Savage, which was also up for Best Rap Album. Drake, a five-time Grammy winner, and 55-time nominee, received nominations for four categories on Sunday night. These categories were Best Rap Album (Her Loss), Best Melodic Rap Performance (Spin Bout U) for his collaborative album with 21 Savage, and Best Rap Performance. Drake did not submit his 2023 solo album For All the Dogs, which was eligible, nor did he submit Certified Lover Boy from 2021 or Honestly, Nevermind from 2022 for a Grammy nomination.