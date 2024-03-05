Drake Donates $100K While Performing a Concert to a Cancer Survivor Fan in the Crowd

Canadian rapper Drake made headlines recently for his heartwarming gesture towards a cancer survivor during one of his concerts. Lauren Schwallier, a breast cancer survivor, celebrated the end of her chemotherapy treatment with a floor ticket to Drake's It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour. According to The Tennessean, during the concert, Schwallier held up a sign that read "NO MO’ CHEMO" on one side and "JUST FINISHED CHEMO" on the other, capturing the attention of the crowd and ultimately, Drake himself.

In a poignant scene captured on video, Drake recognized Schwallier's strength, describing her as a "true soldier" and redirecting the crowd's attention towards her instead of himself. He then invited Schwallier to the front of the stage, where he surprised her by promising to give her $100,000. “I hope my manager doesn’t kill me ’cause I’ve never really done this much, but, listen, I want you to cash this in at the end of the night,” Drake said as he handed her a receipt. “We’re going to give you $100,000. I love you and I wish you the best."

The recipient, Lauren Schwallier, a 33-year-old from Nashville, has been battling breast cancer since March 2022. Overwhelmed by Drake's gesture, Schwallier expressed her gratitude, stating, “One thing led to another and I was at the front of the stage and Drake blew me a kiss and told me that he loved me! That’s all I was focused on… and then just like the money on top of it is just insane.”

While this is the largest sum Drake has publicly gifted to a fan, it is not entirely unprecedented. Drake's reputation for kindness and generosity towards his fans precedes him, with numerous instances of his philanthropy documented over the years. The artist's recent gesture of kindness towards Schwallier, was loved and lauded by his fans and followers alike.