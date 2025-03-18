Doug Emhoff’s Favorite Thing About Kamala Harris? It’s Not What You Think

Political candidates are working hard on the campaign trail with just over a month till Election Day. Kamala Harris, the current vice president and presidential candidate, is campaigning with her family, including her husband, Doug Emhoff.

During his October 1 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Emhoff talked about his experiences as the second gentleman of the United States and couldn’t help but brag about Harris.

.@jrpsaki: “You’re called a ‘wife guy,’ a proud ‘wife guy.’ How do you feel about that?”@DouglasEmhoff: “Well, if I do something annoying to Kamala and she gets upset, I’ll just show her that article. ‘I’m trying!’” pic.twitter.com/fRvsDM1KoF — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) September 29, 2024

“What is your favorite thing about your wife,” Hudson asked Emhoff, to which he replied “how much time do we have?,” before diving int-o his answer. “The fact that she’s still able to be my wife in the midst of all this,” he said, sharing a story about a day where they were “both in DC, and we don’t really get to see each other that much. So she came into my office, I heard all this shuffling around. She came in, she gave me the biggest hug, and she said ‘I love you.’ And then, OK, back on the road.”

“The fact that she still is present in our relationship, is still present for the kids and her nieces and all that, it’s really remarkable,” Emhoff said.

Fans quickly voiced their opinions when the talk show shared a video of the exchange on Instagram. One person wrote “I love that for them. Most people forget to be present, to make time even for the smallest acts of love. ♥️🥹.”

Another commenter said “Awwww how sweet! That’s true love! I admire how they publicly acknowledged their love for each other in a decent and respectful manner. 💙💙💙💙💙.”

A blind date arranged by Chrisette Hudlin, a mutual friend, in 2013 permanently altered the lives of Douglas Emhoff and himself. Los Angeles-based lawyer Emhoff recalled the tense argument over how to resolve a difficult client encounter, which unexpectedly led to him discovering a new love. How? After the matter was resolved, a satisfied client volunteered to put him in touch with Harris and gave him her phone number so they could go on a date.

Douglas’s initial call to Kamala ended with an embarrassing voicemail left at 8:30 AM, which is not a good time to call. In his own words, “I just started rambling.” However, Kamala saw that his genuineness was what made him appealing. She plays that voicemail for him every anniversary as a fun reminder of their unusual start.

🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Kamala Harris husband Doug Emhoff ‘came to his wife’s defense’ and accused: Donald Trump of mispronouncing Kamala’s name. Emhoff: “Mr. Trump, I know you have so much trouble pronouncing Kamala Harris’ name. Here’s the good news. After the election, you can just… pic.twitter.com/SH5wbjJFwU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 27, 2024

In a 2021 interview with CBS News, Kamala disclosed that she Googled Douglas Emhoff prior to meeting him in person, even though they were arranged on a blind date.

They were actually connecting and laughing during their hour-long first official discussion. Douglas humorously recalled their first date, during which he picked Kamala up and said, “Buckle up— I’m a really bad driver.” They discovered they both had a weakness for humor through these kinds of light-hearted conversations, which helped them connect and set the tone for their relationship.

Douglas proposed in an unusual way in March 2014, following a brief romance. Kamala was unaware that he was going to pop the question as he was busy packing for a trip. His initial intention to pop the question in Florence, Italy, evolved into an unplanned event that resulted in a passionate “yes” and an August 22, 2014, wedding that combined Jewish and Indian customs.