Doug Emhoff Says Kamala Harris is the Party Leader—Democrats Just Want to Know Where is She

While the Democratic Insiders are still recovering from Kamala Harris’ devastating loss to Donald Trump, the former Vice President herself is barely seen these days. It’s like a political hide-and-seek, and her supporters have no idea where she has vanished. Lately, there has been much discussion about whether Harris will run for the next California governor.

The current governor, Gavin Newsom, has launched a new podcast where prominent Trump supporters make regular appearances. While Newsom’s action has his followers extremely perplexed, at least he is doing something. Meanwhile, her own party peers are concerned about Kamala’s significant disappearance from action. Following his devastating defeat in the 2024 presidential election, the former VP made occasional blink-and-misses, for which she was mostly criticized.

“She’s MIA,” one Democratic source lamented while talking to Page Six. The insider continued, “Doug [Emhoff] is telling people she’s the leader of the party, but there is a clear lack of leadership.”

“The person you just spent $2 billion on trying to elect? I’m glad she’s having a good time going to a musical, and being repped by the CAA. [But] this whole strategy of ‘Do not do anything, or say anything,’ that’s not the kind of leadership the world needs right now.”

The insider emphasized although they are not fans of California Governor Gavin Newsom, “at least he’s out there doing stuff.” But when it comes to Harris, it shows how old the thinking is. Like, ‘Well, I’m not going to run [for governor] for a year and a half, so I’ll go away.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The New Yorker (@newyorkermag)

“One of her problems is that she’s the most risk-averse person on the planet. That’s one of the reasons she lost. There was nothing to peel the onion back for people,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, a donor complained to the San Francisco Standard, “he was such a gut punch of an election for so many Democratic donors — not to mention an expensive gut punch. A numberof the people I’ve talked to were just like, ‘What the f–k did I burn all that money for?’

While the election donors and Democratic party members scratch their heads to identify Kamala Harris‘ next move, she has recently signed with CAA. And then she was spotted on Broadway watching Gypsy and A Wonderful World.

Kamala Harris (and Doug Emhoff) receiving so much love at Broadway’s GYPSY today🥲 pic.twitter.com/9e7ELQOr8o — kamala shadow presidency (@madampolitick) February 16, 2025

The former President Joe Biden is also repped by the same agency and a source commented, “I don’t think bookings for them are through the roof.” Kamala was also nowehere to be seen at this year’s Oscars.

Despite her disappearance, she has set a deadline for her next action. If Harris decides to join the California race and wins, she will not be able to run for President in the 2028 election.

As the top aides in California waits for a green signal from her, she continues to build Pioneer49. She formed this informal kitchen cabinet with her most senior and trusted aides. Chief of staff Sheila Nix, longtime advisers Minyon Moore, Brian Nelson, senior advisers Ike Irby, Kristen Allen, her White House chief of staff Lorraine Voles are key parts of Kamala Harris’ newly formed organization.