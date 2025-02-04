Donald Trump’s Weird Pizza-Eating Habit Has Us All Wondering—”What’s Wrong With Him!?”

Donald Trump‘s unusual eating etiquette has become a topic of discussion more than once. The President’s bizarre eating preferences have time and again left people perplexed. His way of eating pizza is one of them.

Trump doesn’t eat his steak rare, medium or well done but a fourth way. He prefers the meat to be burned to a crisp. Independent Journal Review revealed what the Republican ordered at the Washington D.C.’s Trump International Hotel.

Donald Trump’s order was a strip of $54 dry-aged New York strip that was well done. Anthony Senecal, his former butler, has revealed that Trump’s steak order has to be cooked to the point where it “would rock on the plate”. Another unconventional detail in the order is that the steak would be covered in ketchup.

Team Trump enjoy McDonald’s onboard Trump Force One. 🍔 pic.twitter.com/QN433AO3CW — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 17, 2024

In 2017, Business Insider revealed that the President’s love for McDonalds stretches as far as him having a regular order there. The Republican‘s go-to at the fast food restaurant was two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate shake. Corey Lewandowski who was Trump’s campaign aide shared that the politician likes to eat burgers without the buns.

Probably the most bizarre eating habit so far was confirmed by the President himself. Trump revealed that he exclusively eats the toppings in a pizza. In an interview with the US Weekly, the 78-year-old revealed that he actively avoids the dough to watch his calorie intake.

There’s another less commonly followed etiquette that the President follows when it comes to pizza which is using cutlery. The Republican admitted that he used a fork and a knife to scrape off the topping of the pizza before consuming it.

Trump’s unhealthiest eating habit so far might be the amount of soft drinks he consumes. The politician reportedly drinks 12 cans of Diet Coke every single day. Reports also suggest that he has a button that signals the staff to bring him a can of Coke once it’s pressed.

Corey Lewandowski also revealed the strict protocol Trump follows when it comes to opened packets of food. Corey revealed that Air Force One constantly had to have a stack of Oreos and potato chips on board.

The campaign aide also shared how Trump was very careful to not eat from a packet that was opened already. His strong distaste for opened packets could come from the fact that he is a germaphobe. The President has even described the common act of shaking hands with people as “barbaric” in the past.

A picture of Trump from the courthouse surrounded by junk food: a bag of lays, a Diet Coke, and boxes of candy including Milk Duds, Whoppers, and others. pic.twitter.com/XN41MaihsP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2024

One of Trump’s strange dining etiquette could be the fact that he likes to order for his guests. Chris Christie once told the story of the time that he dined with the President and was not given the liberty to order his food.

Christie spoke to the Washington Examiner while recalling the scene that took place in one of Trump’s restaurants in New York. The former Governor shared how the moment the chef came out, Trump ordered the same thing for the both of them. “He looked at me and said, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll love it,'” Chris shared.