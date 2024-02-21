Chris Christie Says Trump Was 'Scared To Death' After Becoming President Because He 'Knows He’s Not Good'

Former New Jersey governor and Republican politician Chris Christie made a notable appearance on The View, discussing his new book and sharing details about his experiences with former President Donald Trump. Christie, who has become a recurring figure on the daytime talk show, didn’t hold back in his assessment of Trump’s presidency, highlighting Trump’s apprehensions and insecurities during his early days in office. During his appearance on The View, Christie warned against the potential consequences of a Trump victory in the upcoming elections. Christie previously endorsed Trump in 2016 and played a prominent role in his presidential campaign and transition to the White House, Christie’s perspective offers a unique glimpse into Trump’s mindset and behavior. He shared, “When he became president in 2017, he was scared to death of the presidency. Scared. What he was afraid of most was screwing up. He will have no such fear this time.”

According to Christie, Trump’s immense fear of failure originated from his deep-rooted insecurities and concerns about his own competence. As per Decider, this candid revelation sheds light on Trump’s psychological state and sheds doubt on his self-assured public persona. The former governor’s remarks on The View ignited agreement from the hosts. Sara Haines, co-host of the show questioned, “He came in worrying about that?” Christie affirmed, “He did. He didn’t want to make a fool of himself. Look, for someone who personal vanity is everything — personal vanity and what people write about him, say about him is the way he judges himself…” Joy Behar jumped into the discussion and exclaimed, “His fear of failure is intense,” which Christie fully endorsed, exclaiming, “Of course! Because he knows he’s not good. So, he just doesn’t want anyone else to find out.”

Christie’s details into Trump’s psyche provide a compelling perspective on the inner workings of the Trump administration and the dynamics of Trump’s leadership style. His candid observation of Trump’s fear and insecurities provides a valuable backdrop for understanding the difficulties of Trump’s presidency and the motivation for his actions. The discussion on The View highlighted the evolving relationship between Christie and Trump, from allies to enemies.

Despite initially supporting Trump’s candidacy and playing a key role in his political ascent, Christie’s disillusionment with Trump became visible over time. As per The New York Times, his willingness to speak out against Trump’s leadership style and policies reflects a broader shift within the Republican Party and highlights the divisions within conservative circles. As Christie continues to navigate the political landscape and share his perspectives on Trump's presidency, his insights serve as a reminder of the complexities of leadership and the challenges inherent in governing a nation as diverse and divided as the United States.