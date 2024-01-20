After claiming to have determined the former President's 'measurements,' a reporter ended up stirring a heated conversation online about Donald Trump's height. Since Trump was charged in Georgia and New York City, there has been a great deal of conjecture about his height and weight. According to his record, he was 6 feet 2 inches tall and 240 pounds in April 2023. However, as reported by Newsweek, just three months later, according to his file, Trump was 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 215 pounds. This suggested that, in over three months, Trump had grown an inch and dropped 25 pounds.

Donald Trump is *exactly* 5'11.



This pic of Barron & Trump makes it trivially easy to compare their heights.



Trump is 458 pixels tall, Barron is 508 pixels tall (you can check).



If Trump were 6'3, Barron would be a hair short of 7ft tall.



But Barron is exactly 6'7... pic.twitter.com/rT8IasOz9B — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) January 19, 2024

At Melania Trump's mother Amalija's funeral, Trump was seen in a recent picture with her father, Melania, and their son Barron. Reporter Jules Suzdaltsev determined Trump's height by converting the image pixels after seeing the picture and making the decision to end the debate. He contrasted Trump's height with that of his 17-year-old son Barron, who is 6 feet, 7 inches.

The reporter shared on Twitter, "Donald Trump is *exactly* 5'11. This pic of Barron & Trump makes it trivially easy to compare their heights. Trump is 458 pixels tall, and Barron is 508 pixels tall (you can check). If Trump were 6'3, Barron would be a hair short of 7ft tall. But Barron is exactly 6'7." There was a heated discussion in his responses to the reporter's post.

Obviously you are not an educated man when it comes to forensics.



Melania was a model. She is 5'11". Donald Trump is 6'3". Eric Trump is 6'4". Ivanka Trump is 5'11". Don, Jr. is the "Short" one at 6'1". — @Praetorian6Actual (@toujourspr72128) January 20, 2024

One user wrote, "You notice that Trump usually sees to it that Barron is not next to him. Easier to try to hide the height difference." Another wrote, "People shrink as they get older but no one really cares...we're approaching WWIII and this is your post." A third user jotted down, "He can't even tell the truth about his height, weight I get, we all fudge on that a bit, but why lie about how tall you are? Thinking it makes him seem big when it's so easy to prove. What a putz."

A fourth user commented, "5'11"? Think he's taller than that. He definitely isn't 6'3" (his youth height) at 78 years of age...maybe 6'1"?" One more user claimed, "My buddy met Trump at his Bedminster golf course, Trump pulled over his cart, got out, shook hands, and then took pictures. Trump was taller than my buddy, my buddy is 6 feet tall. Your post is bullshit."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

With his decisive victory in Monday's Iowa caucuses, Trump cemented one of the most incredible comebacks in American political history. Presidents who lose their first term in office rarely go on to run strong primary campaigns again, much less win landslides that show their party's supremacy. In 2016, Trump's populist, nationalist, and nihilistic persona revolutionized the Republican Party. Eight years after his surprise success in the 2016 presidential election, he demonstrated that the current GOP is fully his party by taking 50% of the vote in the largest victory in the history of the caucuses and setting himself up for his third straight nomination. Even with 91 criminal allegations against him and numerous legal entanglements that endangered both his freedom and his wealth, Trump prevailed.

