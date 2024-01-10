Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of grief. Readers' discretion is advised.

Former First Lady Melania Trump is generally known to be a private and reserved person. She’s also known to be an immense supporter of family and never fails to show up during crucial moments. Family is everything to Melania, and she’s known to put her husband, former President Donald Trump, and their five children first. Lately, she has been out of the spotlight and continues to remain within her Mar-a-Lago residence. Unfortunately, the former First Lady lost the very woman who shaped who she is today: her mother, Amalija Knavs. Melania took to X to share the devastating news of her mom's demise.

According to Page Six, a heartbroken Melania took to the social media platform to announce the news and penned a few emotional words that best described her late mother. She began to note: “It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija." The former First Lady continued to highlight noteworthy traits about Knavs: “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity.”

It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija.



Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 10, 2024

Additionally, Melania mentioned her unwavering feelings for family, a characteristic she seems to have inherited from her late mother: “She [Knavs] was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law.” Lastly, Melania said, “We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy."

Your mother raised an amazing daughter Melania.



I’m sure she’s immensely proud of you and will always be watching over you and your family with love.



RIP Amalija 🙏 pic.twitter.com/G2j1sZMeDV — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 10, 2024

It appears that Melania wasn’t the only one who grieved the loss of her cherished mother; many of her followers flooded the thread with condolences. A first person said, “So sorry for your loss; she was a beautiful, strong woman and wildly proud of you. Sending your family all my love and prayers.” Another one echoed thoughts of her mother’s pride: “My deepest sympathies to you and your family. You are her greatest legacy. You’re all in my thoughts and prayers.”

Very sorry to hear this Melania, my deepest condolences to you and your family. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 10, 2024

A third one noted in melancholy: “Your mother raised an amazing daughter, Melania. I’m sure she’s immensely proud of you and will always be watching over you and your family with love. RIP Amalija.” A final one pointed out: “I’m so sorry. Parents are extremely precious, and the loss is great.” Likewise, numerous followers, friends, and well-wishers poured out their warm support for the former First Lady in this time of mourning.

As per CBS News reports, Knavs was born in Slovenia in 1945 and is survived by her husband, Viktor Knavs. The couple and their young daughter [Melania] lived there at a time when communists were in power. After migrating to the US years later to support their daughter’s modeling career, the two officially became citizens of the United States in 2018.

Their citizenship was appointed while their son-in-law was still the President. As per sources, Melania's parents spent their time with their daughter and their grandchildren at Mar-a-Lago before Knavs’ passing. Nonetheless, she will be greatly missed by all those fortunate enough to have encountered her.

Note: If you're struggling to cope with grief and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273).

