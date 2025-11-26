Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving Speech Attacked For ‘Deplorable’ Comments

Social media came alive when Donald Trump made ‘deplorable’ comments in front of children in his Thanksgiving speech.

When making his Thanksgiving speech, Donald Trump was instantly slammed for his “deplorable” comments in front of children. An event that is supposed to be family oriented and special went totally a different way. This led to many social media users reacting angrily to the president’s speech, which they deem inappropriate for the children in the audience.

While making the speech, Trump was caught on video, claiming crime in Chicago is “out of control,” something he has been pushing in recent months. This led to him vowing to crack down on the crime in US cities, but it was the comments about Chicago that attracted social media users’ anger.

Standing in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday, November 25, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump performed the usual presidential tradition of pardoning turkeys. However, rather than just keeping the event family-friendly, the president went off on a tangent, speaking of “liberal judges” who let a Chicago man with 72 prior arrests be released on bond. Lawrence Reed, 50, was accused of setting Bethany MaGee, 26, on fire last week.

This led Donald Trump to ask Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to allow his National Guard troops into the cities to reform crime.

“This is a very serious thing,” Trump said in front of an audience which reported included children. “They burned this beautiful woman riding in a train. A man was arrested 72 times. 72 times. Think of that. And they’ll let him out again, the liberal judges will let him out again.”

This subject matter shocked social media viewers, with several taking to X (formerly Twitter) to rant about the president’s speech.

One claimed: “There are little kids in the audience at today’s White House turkey pardon, including JD Vance’s three year old daughter in the front row – traditionally a light hearted, family-friendly event. And here’s what Trump chose to talk about.”

Another X user posted, “Wondering what connection this had to Thanksgiving …” Meanwhile, another used the term “Deplorable” to describe Trump’s Thanksgiving speech.

The Thanksgiving speech came as part of the traditional turkey pardoning, where Gobble and Waddle were the latest lucky birds. Meanwhile, Trump accused his predecessor Joe Biden, who pardoned last year’s turkeys, Peach and Blossom. He claimed that an investigation had found Biden hadn’t officially pardoned the birds as he used the autopen, so they have to be re-pardoned.

“I have the official duty to determine, and I have determined that last year’s Turkey pardons are totally invalid,” Trump said, which attracted laughter from the crowd.

The pardoning of Thanksgiving turkeys is a White House tradition. What’s untraditional is the event being stuffed with a heaping serving of politics. Among the things President Trump said during today’s event: • Claimed President Biden’s turkey pardons, and other pardons,… pic.twitter.com/Im0muZZ0zV — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) November 25, 2025

“They’re hereby null and void, the turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed. In other words, to be killed,” Trump added.

In the video of the turkey pardoning event, meant for good cheer and charity, Trump describes the Illinois state governor as “a big, fat slob.” However, he did admit he could afford to lose some pounds himself.

Following his statements, the president continued the ceremony’s tradition by walking over to Gobble and saying, “Gobble, I just want to tell you this – very important – you are hereby unconditionally pardoned!”

While he ran his hand over the turkey’s feathers, he noted, “Who would want to harm this beautiful bird?”