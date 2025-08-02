Donald Trump’s Strange On-Air Praise for Karoline Leavitt Sparks Secondhand Embarrassment

On August 1st, Donald Trump appeared on Newsmax’s Finnerty show, supposedly for a forward-looking discussion. However, instead of hearing a clear outline of policies, the audience was treated to something quite different: a strangely flirtatious monologue directed at his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt. The segment was meant to highlight Trump’s “vision for America,” but showed Trump’s vision of Leavitt, focused rather heavily on her appearance and, won’t you know it, her lips!

Rob Finnerty looked genuinely surprised to spot Leavitt there during the interview. He mentioned her, while cautioning Trump, “If you don’t want to answer this — I didn’t realize she would be in the room.” But Trump didn’t skip a beat. “It’s that face, it’s that brain, it’s those lips, the way they move — like she’s a machine gun,” he quipped, drawing out the word ‘lips’ with a smile and a sideways look.

Then he asked, “Is she in the room?” already knowing the answer.

With a sentence, Trump painted Leavitt as something of a Bond girl and a White House weapon. Even if it was meant as a compliment, how awkwardly he delivered it sent ripples of discomfort, like when The Office‘s Michael Scott gave a State of the Union address.

X (formerly Twitter) users didn’t hold back in their criticism of the moment. One comment hit the nail: “Is Melania checking her prenup? Sounds like he’s looking for his next wife.” Another user said, “If any of my bosses had ever talked about any of their female employees in that way, they would be up in front of HR so fast.” And no Donald Trump controversy is complete without whispers about Jeffrey Epstein or Monica Lewinsky, who popped up in the comments.

Leavitt’s reaction (or lack thereof) made things even more awkward.

We couldn’t see how she took the heavy praise, and that’s part of the problem. It’s unclear whether she found it funny or just dealt with the discomfort for the sake of her job. We know that Trump often calls her “honey” during briefings, and she seems unfazed by it. On the Ruthless podcast, she even mentioned, “Every time before I take the podium, he always says, ‘Just have fun, honey.’”

Is it a sweet nickname or just casual condescension?

Granted, Leavitt’s role involves observing Donald Trump closely, but the two seem remarkably close even then. Their trip to Scotland in July was full of friendly moments, like the Instagram pictures showing them sharing a golf cart and laughing together. Karoline Leavitt even proudly pointed out the prominent Trump portrait hanging in her office during a video tour she gave.

Karoline Leavitt: “President Trump is a humanitarian with a big heart” Is she crazy? pic.twitter.com/BnnPKDwoft — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) July 31, 2025

Their bond started long before the White House.

Leavitt was a vocal Trump supporter in college, even writing to defend him for her school newspaper. She later interned and worked for him as an assistant press secretary, and then joined his 2024 campaign. It seems their relationship has only grown stronger over time. Donald Trump called to congratulate her after her son was born in July 2024, a kind gesture that reportedly meant much to her.

On her own, Leavitt raves about her boss, showing the deep admiration you’d expect from someone who truly believes in them. In March, she described him as “a great storyteller” and “literally one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

But beneath those comments, is she putting up with sexist behavior simply because she’s close to the center of power?

Question: Do you believe that TRUMP will Make America Great Again? A. YES

B. NO pic.twitter.com/rhSPphU9dt — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@LeavittMedia) August 1, 2025

For someone who has mostly stayed out of the public eye, Melania Trump has recently found herself in the middle of an internet conversation. Her name is everywhere online now, trending thanks to jokes about her prenuptial agreement and comparisons to Monica Lewinsky, not the kind of attention her team hoped for.

Even though the First Lady didn’t react (and probably won’t), the incident has brought up new questions about her relationship with Donald Trump, especially given how often Karoline Leavitt keeps showing up alongside him, both professionally and socially.

Looks like Trump’s tendency to speak first and think later might hurt his career the most.