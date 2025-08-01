Karoline Leavitt Slams Gender Treatments for Children as ‘Barbaric’—Says Ending Them Is One of Trump’s Core Priorities

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is back in the news for yet another press briefing, where the media spotlight fell on her yet again. She announced that ending what she described as the “chemical castration of children”—a reference to hormone treatments and puberty blockers for minors seeking gender transition—is a priority for the Karoline Leavitt administration.

Leavitt’s comments came after a reporter asked about the administration’s recent settlement with Brown University, which now bans the school from performing gender-transition surgeries on minors or prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones. The youngest press secretary said, “The president has taken strong action to cut off funding to any medical institution that performs these barbaric procedures.”

As per the outlet Mediate, Karoline also shared details about the government’s agreement with Brown University and claimed that the school has agreed to stop certain diversity practices and adopt President Trump’s definitions of male and female for sports, housing, and facilities. Brown will also stop prescribing puberty blockers and hormones to minors and will no longer perform gender-transition surgeries on them.

The authorities have also dismissed any unwanted anti-Semitic behavior on our nation’s college campuses and unlawful racial discrimination. The university will also take steps to make Jewish students feel safer and address anti-semitism. “This is yet another huge win for American students, and for those who love our country and want to abide by our country’s laws,” Karoline Leavitt said.

President Donald Trump also acknowledged the good news and posted about it on his platform, The Truth Social. “Congratulations to Brown University on the settlement made with the United States Government. There will be no more Anti-Semitism, or Anti-Christian, or Anti-Anything Else! Woke is officially DEAD at Brown,” he said.

In January 2025, the federal government will no longer support or fund medical procedures such as chemical and surgical mutilation that attempt to change a child’s biological sex, which includes performing hormone surgeries and other such treatments performed on individuals under 19.

Donald Trump is known to be against the support of transgender individuals and their rights, especially after he announced that America will officially recognise only two genders – male and female. The government further believes that these life-changing medical procedures can be harmful in the long term, cause massive emotional distress may lead to regret and infertility.√

Meanwhile, this particular law has been passed under several sections, which include the Office of Personnel Management ensuring that federal employee health insurance plans exclude coverage for gender-transition procedures for children and seek premium reductions in return. ( via The White House website).

The Trump administration has been rigorous with their new polices, especially gender related ones, and has strongly claimed that those institutions that do not abide by them will have their funding frozen. Hence, Brown University has become the third Ivy League school to strike a deal with President Donald Trump’s administration in order to regain access to previously frozen federal funding.

The decision came amid the administration’s broader effort to defund institutions it accuses of promoting “woke” ideology and failing to address anti-Semitism. Recently, the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University reached their settlements with the administration. (LGBTQ Nation).

Penn agreed to adopt Trump’s policies on transgender athletes, while Columbia accepted multiple conditions related to admissions and hiring practices and paid a $200 million settlement. It decided to remove transgender Lia Thomas’s women’s swimming titles and records after a federal investigation found her participation violated Title IX, the law ensuring equal opportunities in education and athletics.

Following Donald Trump’s unexpected ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports, the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights ruled that allowing Lia Thomas to compete on the women’s team unfairly impacted cisgender female athletes.

In response to the agreement, Brown University President Christina Paxson stated that the deal maintains the university’s academic freedom without the federal authorities hindering the university’s curriculum or academic speech.