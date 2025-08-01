Jeffrey Epstein Believed Donald Trump ‘Ratted Him Out’ to the FBI—Biographer Unpacks Their Complicated ‘Friendship’

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly believed that Donald Trump snitched on him. Biographer Michael Wolff claims that the s-x offender believed that the real estate mogul was the one to “rat” him out to the FBI. Here’s how the President could have played a major role in the arrest of Epstein.

The biographer claims that the men became friends during the 1980s, despite what Trump has been claiming lately. However, the men started falling out around 2004.

“Trump was aware of what was going on in Epstein’s house for a very long time,” Wolff claimed. The biographer went on to add how Trump used the same information “against” the s-x offender. Wolff claims that the men finally had a falling out when a deal involving a Florida property went wrong.

The biographer reveals that this was when the authorities started investigating Epstein.

“Epstein … believed that it began because Trump notified the police about what was going on at Epstein’s house,” Wolff alleged in an interview with RadarOnline.

The American journalist notes that Trump was “fully aware” of what went on in the billionaire’s house because he was a “frequent visitor” there. Wolff also recalls how terrified Epstein was of Trump when he was alive.

“Because the most inappropriate person to be the president of the United States was probably Donald Trump,” the biographer revealed. He also spoke about how there was a “level of personal fear” he sensed whenever he interviewed Jeffrey Epstein.

The journalist notes how he was always “startled” at how scared Epstein was of the President. He shares how people who knew the s-x offender have all made the same remark. “And I know that Epstein would emphasize how he believed Trump was capable of doing anything. He had no scruples,” Wolff claimed.

Wolff recalled how he tried to convince Epstein to go public with the information, but he was hesitant. The billionaire reportedly told the journalist that he did not know how the real world operated. The biographer notes how Epstein died behind bars, and so did the story we’ll “never hear.”

The President has denied all claims despite the emerging accounts from multiple people claiming that he was friends with the billionaire. Trump has endlessly denied all claims and any association with Epstein.

“I have nothing to do with the guy,” he claimed. Trump has been under public scrutiny for the past few months after he failed to make good on his promise of declassifying the Epstein files.

🚨 BREAKING: A new internal Trump DOJ/FBI memo concluded there is no evidence Jeffrey Epstein had a client list, was m*rdered instead of committing su*cide, or blackmailed power figures, Axios claims. The administration is supposedly to release a video showing nobody entered the… pic.twitter.com/yrgnYNJXbX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2025

The FBI and the Department of Justice released a joint memo claiming that no “incriminating” client list of Epstein’s existed. The memo also shared that no more files related to the s-x offender would be released.

The President faced criticism from his loyal supporters and critics alike after the memo was released. “I’ll give you a list,” Trump finally told reporters. He added how he would be disclosing the names of the guys who lived with Epstein. “I sure as hell didn’t,” he added.