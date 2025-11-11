Donald Trump’s No-Makeup Photo Goes Viral – Internet Can’t Stop Talking

Au naturel isn’t a good look on Donald Trump — at least, that’s what social media thinks. A photo of the President without makeup is going viral online. The picture was taken at Mar-a-Lago, is now making the rounds, and people have much to say about it.

Trump gracing his Florida residence is no news, but the way he looked while doing it is drawing attention. The President was seen enjoying a game of golf for the umpteenth time while the country continues to be in crisis amidst the government shutdown. He was spotted at Mar-a-lago since being sworn in as the President for the second time.

Trump at Mar-a-Lago this weekend without his orange makeup pic.twitter.com/BUwxD9DPwU — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2025

A picture posted by a bystander who seemed to interact with Trump doesn’t paint him in the best light. The 79-year-old is known for his signature look, which comprises a heavy-handed fake tan. The decision has been mocked for years, with many people noting how orange it makes him look.

In the viral photo, Trump appears to have ditched his signature orange tan. His pale complexion is very obvious as he stands with a bad posture, while he seems to be mid-conversation with the person behind the camera.

He is wearing a pair of black pants, a white collared shirt, and his MAGA cap, but in the color white. Another detail that is obvious to anybody who has seen a photo or two of the President is that there is no hint of makeup on his face.

The photo has become a major talking point online, drawing waves of criticism. “You’re so good looking Donald. I’ve covered all the mirrors in my home because I cannot bear the comparison,” one wrote with a heavy hint of sarcasm.

A second user drew parallels between him and the fictional characters Oompa Loompas from the movie Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. “Makeup gone, filters gone, just neck melting into shoulders like gravity filed for revenge. Mar-a-Lago turning into a retirement home for expired spray tans. And His doctors call this healthy?” a third questioned.

He looks like an unmade bed. — PolitusX (@PolitusX) November 9, 2025

“Looking really old and obese,” another simply wrote. One noted how they were not expecting the look and asked to put makeup “back on” the President. “Who embroiders their name on their shirt?” one asked.

Most of the comments raised concerns about Trump’s health. The comments noted how “awful,” “sick,” and “frail” he looked. The comments come in the light of rumors surrounding the President’s decline in health.