Donald Trump Jets to Mar-a-Lago for Weekend Golf as Millions Go Hungry in Record Shutdown

He also marked Halloween with a lavish celebration at Mar-a-Lago, whereas a day before that, he was in a trick-or-treating celebration at the White House itself. A White House correspondent for conservative-leaning news outlet NewsNation stated in a post on X, reflecting on the theme of the party – “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody,” the name of a song in the soundtrack of the 2013 film, “The Great Gatsby.” The story was reportedly first told by F. Scott Fitzgerald in the famed 1925 novel. There, it is stated that it follows people at both ends of vast wealth as well as class disparities during the Roaring Twenties.

The U.S. federal government shutdown has reached 38 days, officially becoming the longest in American history, surpassing the previous record set during President Trump's first term. Sources: Reuters, CNN, NY Times, Congressional Research Service, News reports

All these talks are coming up as the US is facing a situation where it has been in the longest government shutdown in its history. It has reached 38 days, with government workers being unpaid, American airspace facing a crisis, and also, nutrition assistance recipients scrambling to find food, concerning the fact that their benefits ran out on November 1.

According to reports, the government maintained about $5 billion in emergency funds for paying out SNAP benefits during the shutdown, but the US Department of Agriculture still announced last month that it wouldn’t allocate the funding to pay out benefits for November.