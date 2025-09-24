Donald Trump’s Niece Launches Another Brutal Attack Against Him – Accuses Him of Spilling ‘So Many Lies’ in His UN Speech

Donald Trump’s niece has called him a “raving lunatic” after he allegedly displayed his “advance dementia” in his UN speech. The US president made a number of bizarre statements during his rambling speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

He unjustly accused London’s mayor of trying to impose Sharia rule in the UK capital. He said that immigration was destroying European nations, ND claimed that global warming is a “hoax.” He even made exaggerated claims about his support in the polls and implied that the UN is corrupt.

As he reiterated his widely debated assertion that he personally ended seven wars, Trump also voiced his displeasure about an escalator that broke down when he arrived. “I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations,” Trump boasted.

He added, “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that, on the way up, stopped right in the middle. If the first lady wasn’t in great shape, she would have fallen, but she’s in great shape. We’re both in good shape.”

“I’m rather skilled at this stuff,” Trump said. At one point, when Trump was furious about immigration, he declared, “Your countries are going to hell.” Since then, a video clip of the comment has been viewed over 5 million times on X.

A tirade of lies, bombast, vitriol. “I’m right about everything.” Trump clearly has dementia, is likely going mad. https://t.co/X4lTG4G4f4 — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) September 23, 2025

One Trump family member was even taken aback by the address. “Major meltdown” is how Mary Trump, the president’s niece, put it. “Donald addressed the United Nations and his speech, and I know this is getting old, but it’s true, it was deeply unhinged,” Mary said in a video posted to her YouTube channel.

She continued: “He told so many lies that we couldn’t even keep track of all of them. And a lot of what he had to say made no sense whatsoever.” She captioned the thumbnail image for the video “raving lunatic”.

THIS TIME, Trump projected his psychosis beyond the customary bounds of American politics.

Trump stood before the United Nations General Assembly and delivered a rant filled with insults and lies that might go down in history as the vilest of its kind. pic.twitter.com/oDvFagPjPB — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) September 24, 2025

“As with most of Donald’s speeches, he found moments to go off script and ramble and ramble and ramble,” Mary claimed. She pointed to one moment during which Trump complained about his teleprompter not working.

Mary even called out the president’s “hypocrisy”. She said, “Wait a minute, I thought he was very happy to speak to them from his non-existent heart without a teleprompter? I thought only people like Sleepy Joe Biden needed teleprompters? Yeah, well, hypocrisy. On brand.”