Donald Trump's New Dance Video from Mar-a-Lago Is Giving Everyone Second-Hand Embarrassment

Since winning the 2024 presidential race, President-elect Donald Trump has made his signature YMCA victory moves at every party and event. Recently, he was captured in a celebratory mode along with guests at his posh Mar-a-Lago residence. The clip went viral on X and online users quickly criticized Trump's 'motor skills' calling him an embarrassment to the nation. “It’s so embarrassing people elected this fool. It shames all of us." a netizen complained.

It's so embarrassing that people elected this fool. It shames all of us. https://t.co/gBssAYcusZ — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) December 4, 2024

With Melania Trump's absence noticeable a few other X users pointed it out saying, "Trump 'dancing' at his Mar-a-Lago home. No Melania in sight." Another person chimed, "No, it doesn't "shame all of us." It shames the people who voted for him. Period." "This guy is a clown. We are without a doubt the laughing stock of the world," someone else agreed. "We are the laughingstock of the world once again," an X user lamented.

This guy is a clown. We are without a doubt the laughing stock of the world. — Leonidas K (@leoknyc777) December 4, 2024

According to AP News, the Republican leader showcased his hit dance moves while accepting Fox Nation’s annual Patriot Awards on Thursday evening. “I think you have seen more happen in the last two weeks than you have in the last four years,” he said while addressing the crowd. “It was a tremendous day, a tremendous night,” Trump remarked, recalling his election win. He stood on stage delivering an inspirational 10-minute speech and later grooved to the hit YMCA track to the delight of the audience.

Sean Hannity, a close ally of Trump, hosted the event after the President-elect chose the original host, Pete Hegseth, as defense secretary for his 2.0 administration. The Patriot Awards honors first responders, inspirational heroes, and military personnel who have served in an exceptional way for the country. Additionally, Hannity mocked the Democrats stating that they “got their ass kicked.” He then went on to play Trump's victory song and urged the crowd to dance like the Republican leader.

The sports world has taken a fancy to Trump's dancing skills, even though some people find it offensive. As per Forbes, Several well-known athletes are imitating his clumsy dance skills, and the videos are trending on social media. Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers, who celebrated during a game against Tampa Bay on November 10, is recognized as having initiated the trend. After winning, UFC cage fighter Jon Jones executed the moves as a grand gesture of celebration. Additionally, NFL players imitated the "Trump Dance" as it was performed on the football field before the match.

The Donald Trump dance is in 😂#OnePride pic.twitter.com/0StcZ0aAkR — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) November 17, 2024

Following their respective touchdowns, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley and Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers led a group of teammates in a victory dance, while Detroit Lions defenseman Za'Darius Smith led his group. Politico re-imagined Trump's signature moves consisting of dancing from side to side while swinging his arms and pumping his fists in the air in rhythm, as "think: your awkward uncle dancing at a wedding after quaffing Aperol spritz from the free bar."