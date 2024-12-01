Donald Trump Gets Mocked For His Bizarre Dance Moves Yet Again: "So Mentally Unstable..."

During his 2024 presidential campaign and rallies, President-elect Donald Trump frequently performed what is now being referred to as the "Trump Dance." It is a bizarre dance in which he swings his arms and sways his hips to a rhythmic beat. In a recent video that was uploaded on X (previously Twitter), Trump was seen walking to the golf course while doing his signature dance, which involved swaying his arms and thumping his knee. However, as it quickly went viral, social media users found the video embarrassing and cringe-worthy, as reported by OK! Magazine.

An X user posted the clip and wrote, "He's such a national embarrassment." In the comment section of the video, several social media users gave their opinion. One person wrote, "Is that his GO TO move when he sort of forgets where he is, who he is, where he's going, and what to do? He's definitely not playing with a full deck. And sometimes he looks terribly gaunt, other times, very bloated." Another X user wrote, "He looks like a crazy old homeless person. Not cool at all." A third person commented, "Aye aye aye. That man is so mentally unstable." A fourth X user chimed in and labeled the Trump dance as "The Never Ending Sickening Freak Show!!"

Despite the growing backlash, the dance has now reportedly caught the attention of the sports community. Athletes from all across the US are using it in their celebrations. Following their important games, several NFL players were spotted doing the Trump Dance, including Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans, Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Za'Darius Smith of the Detroit Lions. The trend even reached the U.S. Men's National Team star Christian Pulisic. He performed the Trump Dance after scoring the opening goal in his team’s victory in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.

Is that his GO TO move when he sort of forgets where he is, who he is, where he's going and what to do?



He's definitely not playing with a full deck. And sometimes he looks terribly gaunt, other times, very bloated.



As reported by CNN, Pulisic said, “I saw everyone doing it yesterday in the NFL, I saw Jon Jones do it, and we were just having a bit of fun. I thought it was a pretty fun dance. It’s not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it.” The Trump Dance was first seen at his rallies years ago, but it reached new heights of viral fame last month. During a campaign town hall, he unexpectedly paused the event and played over 40 minutes of his favorite tunes, swaying and dancing to familiar rally anthems.

The Trump Dance is only the most recent in a long line of celebratory and triumph dances that have been performed for a very long time. Meanwhile, the right-wing leader has some very good reasons to celebrate. Following his victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Trump also had significant good news on the legal front. Judge Juan M. Merchan declared that Trump's sentence in the hush-money case would be postponed indefinitely. In March 2023, he was charged with 34 felonies related to the falsification of business records. Furthermore, his legal team has called for the case to be dismissed immediately.