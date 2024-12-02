Trump's 'YMCA Dance' Takes the Sports World by Storm as Athletes Embrace It in Their Celebrations

A quirky celebration move has swept the nation across social media and sports arenas— the ‘Trump Dance.’ Originating on the campaign trail of President-elect Donald Trump, the dance has become a viral sensation, embraced by athletes across the NFL, UFC, and U.S. Soccer. A combination of fist pumps, exaggerated golf swings, and dramatic expressions, it first gained traction during Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, where he would groove to the Village People’s Y.M.C.A. at rallies.

Nick Bosa hit the Donald Trump dance after a sack

As per Forbes, his playful moves were met with amusement and even imitation from audiences. By 2024, the signature move had evolved, becoming a centerpiece of Trump’s campaign trail entertainment. A particularly memorable moment occurred during a Pennsylvania town hall when a series of medical emergencies interrupted the event. To everyone's surprise, the Republican leader requested music and danced for 40 minutes to songs including Ave Maria and Nothing Compares 2 U, drawing renewed attention to his groovings. Following his victory over Democratic rival and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the dance seeped into sports arenas.

I can't believe what I'm seeing in sports.



Some of sport’s biggest stars in the NFL, NCAA, MLS, USMNT, UFC & more are doing a Donald Trump dance to celebrate scoring.



After sports being inundated with liberal propaganda for the past decade, I'd tell you you're crazy if you…

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman, Nick Bosa, is credited with igniting the trend among athletes. Recently, on November 10, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bosa performed the 'Trump Dance' alongside his teammates. The act earned a personal shoutout from Trump on Truth Social. Bosa, who had already faced a fine earlier in the season for wearing a MAGA hat during an on-field interview, confessed, “All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn't even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun."

TRENDING: Donald Trump posted today that three #NFL players did his dance as a celebration.



• Brock Bowers

• Calvin Ridley

• #Lions defense



This has quickly become one of the most popular celebrations in sports.

This has quickly become one of the most popular celebrations in sports.

Things soon snowballed thereafter. Athletes across sports began including the dance into their celebrations. Renowned NFL stars like Detroit Lions’ defensive end, Za'Darius Smith, and linebacker, Malcolm Rodriguez, Tennessee Titans receivers, Calvin Ridley, and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end, Brock Bowers, all joined the craze. Bowers remarked, "I have seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight (Saturday) night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool," as reported by The Enquirer.

Donald Trump dances during a campaign rally at Findlay Toyota Center on October 13, 2024, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Rebecca Noble)

The trend wasn’t limited to football. UFC heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones also performed the 'Trump Dance' after a major fight, cementing its presence in combat sports. Even college football and soccer players got in on the act, including West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback, Nicco Marchiol, Texas Longhorns defensive back, Michael Taaffee, and U.S. men’s soccer star, Christian Pulisic, mimicked the moves after scoring a key goal. Despite its origins in Trump’s political rallies, the NFL has clarified that it does not view the dance as a political act and will not penalize players if they choose to perform it.